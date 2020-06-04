Baylor's Rhule's transition to the NFL is anything but normal

The transition from head coach at the college level to the NFL is never easy.

But for Carolina Panthers freshman coach Matt Rhule, has been particularly challenging given the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost five months after being hired outside Baylor to resurrect a struggling franchise, Rhule has met in person with just 20 of the 90 players on his roster. The NFL essentially closed in March due to the pandemic, so Rhule has yet to execute his players in a single practice, watch them progress, and develop chemistry.

And the clock keeps ticking.

It grows increasingly unlikely that the NFL will allow minicamps on the field or organized team activities, meaning Rhule may not blow his first whistle in practice until the end of July when training ground begins Carolina's rookies and first-year players are slated to report on July 21, followed by veterans a week later.

"There certainly is no playbook for this," Rhule said Wednesday in a video conference. "It's not like you can call the other NFL coaches and sympathize and say, 'Hi, how are you handling this?' To figure it out on your own."

Because Rhule has not been able to evaluate players on the field, it has been difficult for him to have informed input on staff decisions, and this during an offseason in which the Panthers split from several high-profile players like part of a reconstruction. .

Earlier this offseason, for example, the Panthers released quarterback Cam Newton without Rhule seeing him train or practice.

The only face-to-face time he has had with most players has been during virtual meetings via laptop in his home office.

That is where Rhule has spent most of his time since arriving in Charlotte. He moved here with his family in mid-March, and three days later the order to stay home began. Their children have also been relatively isolated, unable to make new friends due to patterns of social estrangement.

None of this has been ideal for a new coach looking to impact the NFL.

"I haven't seen (the players) run and I don't know what condition they are in," Rhule said. "But that's why you build a roster full of players you can trust so you know they are working hard on their own and staying in shape so that when we join, hopefully, all of the teaching we've done can be combined with physical part ".

Rhule is not seeing this virtual offseason as wasted time.

He has challenged his coaching staff to work harder by putting more detail into PowerPoint presentations for player meetings, making it easier for them to learn a new playbook. He feels they have been successful and, in a pleasant and unexpected way, the virtual offseason has helped his staff to become better coaches and teachers.

He is less surprised at how quickly players have adapted to the changes, noting that most of them have grown up with the technology at their fingertips.

"So this is right at the key points for a lot of guys," said Rhule. "It is how they communicate."

But there are still concerns.

For Rhule, the most important ones include building camaraderie, conditioning, and players who fully understand the new offensive and defensive systems his staff is installing.

"One of the most difficult things to play in a new system is that you have to think," said Rhule.

Their goal is to make sure that players understand the system before training camp.

"We want our boys to master the system, so when we get together and the physical part begins … we don't have to spend a lot of time learning the system," Rhule said. "(Instead) we can go out and perfect our craft, not learn our craft."