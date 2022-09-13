Under BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN, a mushaira held at RAYACHOTI, ANNAMAYYA Dist on 11 September 2022, Sadr of mushaira Gufran Amjad said that one should spend more time with urdu literary persons to develop their mother tongue now a days these kind of mushaira are the sources to gather eminent persons of Urdu, and their poetry reflects the situation of present era and we should observe the words and their literary terms like simile, metaphor, and so on the combination of words give literary knowledge.

FAKHR E URDU AWARD

On this occasion FAKHR E URDU Awards were presented to Gufran Amjad and Jameel Banarasi by Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI, the Secretary of BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN for their services as a secretary of BAZM E URDU BANGALORE and conducted 110 literary programmes to develop urdu literature and released so many books under his society, and on the stage they heartily thanked the society and praised all services of BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN, and its programme such as interviews and monthly mushairas conducting continuously for the last one year. Many poets participed in the mushaira named Dr Imam qasim saqi, Sheen Meem Hashim Taleeq , Gouse Shaad, Darbar Haavi,Ismail fouze , Jameel Banarasi, Gufran Amjad, Fida DIET student , Munshi Rahamatulla Umri,Mohammad Ali Sada .Dr IMAM QASIM SAQI anchored the entire mushaira. Later the function ended with vote of thanks by ISHRAT AMBAREEN the ten year old girl.