BD Wong is an actor who has appeared in some of the most popular movies and TV shows of the last few decades. He has a unique ability to bring charm and wit to his roles, whether he’s playing a leading man or a supporting character.

BD Wong’s breakout role in “M. Butterfly”

BD Wong’s breakout role was in the film “M. Butterfly” (1993), in which he played an Asian man who was really a woman. He has also appeared in many TV shows, including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (1999-present), “Oz” (1997-2003), and “Ally McBeal” (1998-2002). In addition to his acting work, Wong has also written and directed two short films, “The Big Bang” (2003) and “Friday Night Lights” (2004).

BD Wong’s work on “Law & Order: SVU”

BD Wong is best known for his work on the long-running crime drama “Law & Order: SVU.” He has appeared in over 150 episodes of the show, playing Dr. George Huang, a forensic psychiatrist who consults with the Special Victims Unit.

Wong has also had roles on other popular TV shows, such as “Lost,” “ER,” and “The X-Files.” He has also appeared in a number of movies, including “Jurassic Park,” “Father of the Bride,” and “Seven Years in Tibet.”

BD Wong’s role in “Jurassic World”

BD Wong has been a part of some memorable movies and tv shows throughout his career. Audiences first got to know him as Dr. Henry Lau on NBC’s “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”. He later starred as Father Ray in “Awake” and joined the cast of “Jurassic World” as Dr. Henry Wu. Wong also had a recurring role in the Amazon Prime series “The Tick” and lent his voice to the character of Shang Chi in Marvel’s “Iron Fist”.

BD Wong’s voice work in ” Kung Fu Panda”

BD Wong’s voice work as Shangri La in “Kung Fu Panda” was widely praised by audiences and critics alike. His work in the film helped to bring the character to life and added an extra layer of depth and emotion to the film.

BD Wong’s stage work

BD Wong has appeared in many stage productions, both on and off Broadway. He is perhaps best known for his Tony-winning performance as Song Liling in M. Butterfly. Some of his other stage credits include You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown; waitress; and Big Fish.

BD Wong’s work on “The X-Files”

BD Wong appeared in two episodes of “The X-Files” as Clyde Bruckman, a psychic who helps Mulder and Scully solve cases. Clyde is a reluctant psychic who doesn’t want to use his powers and would rather just live a normal life. However, he finds himself drawn to Mulder and Scully’s work and eventually becomes an asset to their team.

Wong won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the episode “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose”.

BD Wong’s work on ” Oz”

BD Wong’s work on “Oz” was exemplary and he quickly became a fan favorite. His portrayal of the stern but compassionate Father Ray Mukada was both powerful and nuanced, and he won over viewers with his moving performance.

Since “Oz”, BD Wong has appeared in a number of films and television shows, but he is perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Henry Wu in the “Jurassic Park” franchise. He has also had recurring roles on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Mr. Robot”.

BD Wong’s work on “Ally McBeal”

BD Wong’s work on “Ally McBeal” was one of his most iconic roles. He played the part of an attorney who was also a religious guru, and his performance earned him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Wong also starred in other popular TV shows such as “Law & Order: SVU” and “Oz.” In addition to his work on television, Wong has also appeared in several movies, including “Jurassic Park” and “TheVolunteer.”

BD Wong’s work on “Big Love”

BD Wong’s performance as Sonny Burch in the fifth and final season of “Big Love” was applauded by fans and critics alike. Wong’s character is a powerful businessman with a dark past, and his performance added an extra layer of depth to the show.

BD Wong’s work on “The Americans”

BD Wong’s work on “The Americans” is some of his best. Playing the role of Chinese operative Cheng Chin, Wong is a scene-stealer in every episode he’s in. His performance is both chilling and sympathetic, making Cheng a complex and fascinating character. It’s no wonder that Wong has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his work on the show.

