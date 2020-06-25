Bear Grylls to host competition reality show "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji" on Amazon Prime Video

Bear Grylls is on a quest to crown the toughest team of survivors.

Television's busiest nature explorer is once again hitting the rugged terrain in an exciting new series of reality competitions, "The World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji".

"Survivor" creator Mark Burnett's executive production for Amazon Prime Video, "The World's Toughest Race," is hosted by 46-year-old Grylls, and will see 66 teams from 30 countries as they "compete nonstop for 11 days. , 24 hours a day, on hundreds of kilometers of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans, "the network said in a press release on Wednesday.

Filmed last fall in Fiji, the 10-episode adventure series is a battle to the finish for 330 competitors, who form teams of five, including four runners and one assistant crew member, however the biggest challenges are not the competing teams, but the relentless 671 kilometers of terrain that stands between all who compete and the finish line.

Released in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, viewers will see the limits of human physical and mental endurance like never before.

The "Man vs Wild" and "Running Wild" star is part of the award-winning executive production team, which also brings "The Biggest Loser" producer Lisa Hennessy as well as "The Amazing Race" producer Eric Van Wagenen, in the fold

"The World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji" is scheduled to mark their journey this August 14 on Amazon Prime Video.