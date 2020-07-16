Bearded Alex Trebek says he feels "good" in latest health update

The beloved host of "Jeopardy!" He provided fans with an update on both his health and the show on Thursday. And like many other men during the pandemic, he seems to have grown a beard.

"In fact, during the break from studying, I even wrote a book that will be out on July 21," he added, referring to his memoirs to be published the day before his 80th birthday.

"There were some good days but many not-so-good days," Trebek said at the time. "I joked with my friends that cancer will not kill me, chemotherapy treatments will."

"There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions were no longer functioning, and sudden massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting for," he added.

In Thursday's update, Trebek also maintained "Danger!" fans know about a very special "Jeopardy" episodes that will appear in July. "

"For the first time, we're going to open the 'Danger!' Vaults and check out some of our favorite episodes, including the first 'Danger!' Show I've put on , mustache and everything, "he said.

According to an announcement on the show's website, the producers analyzed 8,000 episodes to select 20 shows that "highlight key moments, contestants, and gameplay over the course of 36 seasons, many of which have not aired since their original broadcast."

Starting July 20, fans will be able to watch a week of the best episodes from the show's first decade. The following week will feature highlights from "Celebrity Jeopardy!" with stars like Carol Burnett, Regis Philbin and Martha Stewart.

"I can't wait to go back to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," said Trebek. "In the meantime, my wish for all of you: to stay safe."