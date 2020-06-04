Bears' Akiem Hicks says Colin Kaepernick's career ended by kneeling

Chicago Bears Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said it is clear to him that quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality is what cost him his career.

Hicks said Wednesday that if he had followed Kaepernick's lead, he would also have paid a similar price.

“I thought the same thing that 85-90 percent of the league felt at the time: if I kneel down in front of this stadium, they fire me; my job, my life, my career is over; They'll leave me on the street, "Hicks told the Chicago Sun-Times. “And then going out to the other side and seeing how it really happens to Kaepernick tells me that my feelings were real. It was reality and hopefully it won't move forward. "

In 2017, the Bears decided to bring quarterback Mike Glennon over Kaepernick, who was a free agent at the time. Glennon started four games before being chosen in favor of Mitchell Trubisky. Since then, Glennon has signed with three teams, and Kaepernick remains out of the league.

"All I will say is this: We saw it. We saw how it developed, "said Hicks. "And we see that he doesn't have a job now. This call is not to advocate for Kaep to get a job, but he did sacrifice his position for where he is now. His career ended because of that, in my opinion. We signed Mike Glennon .