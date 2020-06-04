Bears coach Matt Nagy says the protest is fine if the team shows it will be done together.

Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy seemed to support some form of player rally amid massive protests against police brutality and racism taking place across the United States.

Nagy addressed the possibility of more players kneeling during the national anthem again in a video conference with journalists on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I know it's a great discussion," said Nagy. “Whatever we end up doing together, it would be that [together]. What the players want to do, we will do. Let's listen. We'll talk about it. So, whatever we choose to do, or they choose to do, we will do it. I know we will do it together. "

The idea of ​​kneeling during the national anthem came up again when the players remember Colin Kaepernick "s actions during the 2016 season amid the recent wave of protests.

Nagy's comments about the possibility of Bears players kneeling during the anthem followed. Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay's comments earlier in the week.

"It would be extremely silly of me if I am sitting here saying that I am going to listen, learn and try to have empathy and understanding, not allow men the platform if they feel it is the right way." to represent healing and some of those solutions that we're looking for, "he said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I would absolutely be open and wanting to listen and be open to that."