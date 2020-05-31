Beautiful trailer and poster for WWII history Homefront Story SUMMERLAND with Gemma Arterton – Newsdio

We have a new preview so you can see the history of World War II, Summerland. This is not your typical war story, as it unfolds in wartime but does not focus on the actual participants on the front. The story follows a lone writer named Alice who is asked to take in a child who is an evacuee in London. She is not particularly keen to do so, but she eventually softens up with the boy, revealing her backstory and her true self.

Movie stars Gemma Arterton (Orphan, Murder mystery) as Alice, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle, The morning show), Lucas Bond (Dream), Penelope Wilton (Shaun of the dead, Downton Abbey), Amanda Root (The robinsons), Siân Phillips (Dune), Dixie Egerickx (The secret Garden) and Tom Courtenay (Doctor Zhivago, 45 years), and is written and directed by Jessica Swale in her directorial debut.

Here is the synopsis:

Alice (Gemma Arterton) is a lone writer, resigned to a lonely life on the coastal cliffs of southern England as World War II breaks out across the canal. When she opens the door of her house one day and discovers that she must adopt a young evacuee from London named Frank, she is resistant. However, it is not long before the two realize that they have more in common in the past than Alice had assumed.

Check out the trailer and poster below, and check out Summerland in select theaters in the US USA and on VOD from July 31