Beauty salons, tattoo shops, and more are finding creative ways to keep making money during the pandemic.

Nail salons mail custom-made false nails to their clients. Some tattoo artists have resorted to selling stickers with their designs. Bartenders, stylists, fitness instructors, and makeup artists are offering their services virtually through online services like Zoom and Instagram Live.

With survival at stake, some business owners are getting creative.

"People are really trying to take advantage of at least this time to do something productive and positive," said Tina Marabito, 38, owner of Poppycock Tattoo in Wilmington, Delaware.

Marabito and his two employees collected their art, stitched patches, and shirts from past events to sell at an online store. They also raffled two $ 400 gift cards for $ 25 per entry.

Marabito estimates that the store and the raffle promotions have generated $ 7,000 so far, less than what the store generally earns in a similar time period from March to May. But since she owns the building, she hopes to weather the storm.

Adapting quickly

Many companies expected the home stay situation to be temporary. But as time went on, they realized that they needed to move to a friendly business remotely.

"We are leaving the salon thinking, it will be two weeks and we will be back," said Osmeily Marte, 25, owner of the Smileys Glam Studio nail salon in East Brunswick, New Jersey, which closed on March 17. "Seeing the news and everything we didn't have news about when we came back … that's when I started thinking: 'What can I do to get some income?'

Mars started selling nail care products for people to use at home.

"No one will be able to fix their nails for months," said Mars.

Then, she noticed her gel nail set in the salon and realized she could turn them into press-on nails. He enlisted one of his employees, Timothy Zhen Wei Ho, 24, to paint various designs and mail them to customers.

Since the pandemic began, Smileys Glam Studio has been able to expand beyond New Jersey to reach clients in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and elsewhere. Mars said they have earned $ 3,000 since March 17, but that the bills and business expenses far outweigh the income.

It's about Venmo

A 44-year-old bartender in San Francisco passing by Chalè Tamale has been teaching regulars and friends how to make drinks at home with the ingredients they have.

Tamale, whose real name is Christina, He generally works at three bars: Nitecap, Mission Hill Saloon, and Winters Tavern. She worked her last shift on March 15 before the three closed.

When he started teaching how to mix drinks, he said that customers did not have all the right ingredients, because many people were afraid to go to the store. That has changed, she said.

"Now people can go shopping, and Instacart is now one thing, it's a little bit different," he said. "Now they can get these different ingredients and make the drinks they really want."

Because of their beverage expertise, regulars and friends will send money to Tamale using the Venmo payment app. One of the bars he works at, Nitecap, also hosts virtual happy hours where customers can donate through Venmo.

Tamale said the amount she has earned has not been enough to live on and that she has been approved for unemployment benefits.

A successful transition

Some companies seek to offer online and offline services once they reopen, maintaining the successful online companies they recently tested.

Jayne Matthews, co-owner and creative director of Edo Salon, 47, of Oakland, California, said her beauty salons would offer virtual haircuts as they did during the pandemic, as well as in-person appointments once they reopen.

Matthews estimates that the salon has earned tens of thousands of dollars from the virtual haircut classes and sales commission by directing customers to buy name-brand hair products during the pandemic, but still less than what the two classrooms would typically bring.

"This has been a lifesaver for our business and helped us pay our current and past rents and bills," said Matthews.