Become a mixologist with in-home training by a certified expert

We know that you always have the option of making your own drinks at home. But without the right knowledge, they may not turn out as well as you expected.

If you want to be your own mixologist, this training, taught by a certified sommelier, is a great place to start.

The Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle includes 9 courses broken down by type of alcohol, covering essential essentials in cocktails, bartender and hospitality. In this order, you will learn about New World Whiskey, Brandy, Gin, Vodka, Japanese Sake, Wine, Cordials and Liqueurs, Tequila and Mezcal, and Rum.

The courses will teach you everything from how different alcohols are produced to how to recognize tasting notes and specific aromas. You'll learn how to select top-tier brands, how to make great cocktails, how to pair liquors with food, and much more.

Carlos Batista, a hospitality professional with more than 20 years of experience, teaches the 10 hours of content in this training package. He is a certified spirits specialist, certified sommelier, and author of 11 books related to beer, wine, spirits, sake, cigars, and hospitality. He has taught these subjects to almost 4k students who have rated him 4.3 / 5 stars.

You can start learning from Carlos today for just $ 29.97 (that's 93% off!)