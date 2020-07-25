Become a project manager and data analyst with this expert-led training

You have probably heard of project managers, but have you ever wondered what they really do?

Essentially, a Project Manager plays the primary role in planning, organizing, and executing projects. If this sounds a lot, it is because it is. Project managers are responsible for the entire scope of the project, which means they need a solid understanding of every aspect, from leading a team to analyzing and applying data.

If this sounds like the right job for you, then the Ultimate Data & Project Management certification package is a great way to get you started. This training package is divided into 10 unique courses intended to help you become the best project manager and data analyst. Here is a breakdown of what is covered in each course:

Commissioning with Power BI Desktop: Connect to hundreds of data sources, create complex models, and design interactive dashboards, all with Microsoft Power BI Desktop.

Introduction to SQL training: Learn how to create applications, manipulate data, generate business reports, write queries to extract data from various tables and more with SQL.

Analysis of essential data with Microsoft Excel: Make better business decisions by analyzing and interpreting data. Learn analysis techniques, create presentations, and turn data into ideas in Excel.

Jira Accelerated Course: Jira Fundamentals for Agile Projects: Learn about the ins and outs of Jira, a powerful software development tool that can help you manage projects more efficiently.

Java interview questions: data structures and algorithms: Solve problems quickly by learning how to answer practical coding questions commonly asked on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Spotify.

Complete SAS programming: learn SAS and become a data ninja: Learn how to analyze data and perform statistical analysis while simultaneously preparing for the SAS Base Certification Exam.

Access Masterclass Level 1 and 2: Beginner to Intermediate: Understand the fundamentals of Access Macros and VBA by creating tables, reports, queries, and forms.

Jira's complete agile project management course: Streamline your projects by learning the strategic essentials that will ensure you get the most out of your JIRA Agile projects.

Big data in advertising: explained in plain English: Understand how big data affects digital advertising and learn to make smarter decisions regarding your advertising efforts.

Intermediate SQL: create and modify databases: Create and define your own database from scratch using SQLite, a very popular database engine.

The best part of this training is the fact that you will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts. One of the instructors, Mauricio Rubio, has been a Project Manager for over a decade. Another, Chris Dutton, is a certified Excel MOS expert who founded an analytical education company that has reached more than 500,000 students. You will learn from Ermin Dedic, a SAS programming expert; Danny Liu, an agile launch manager; and Ben Silverstein, an award-winning digital media professional. With instructors like this, you will learn the most up-to-date and practical information.

Right now, you can get this amazing training package and start a career in project management and data analytics for just $ 39.99, that's 98% off!

Buy now