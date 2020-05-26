Become human Come to Steam

The three latest video games from developer Quantic Dream, Heavy Rain, Beyond two soulsand Detroit: become human, They are all coming to Steam after being ported to Microsoft Windows last year. Directed by writer and director David Cage, developer Quantic Dream is known for his film titles that focus on advanced motion capture technology to create exciting cinematic experiences. From 2010 Heavy Rain, the developer's titles have been exclusive to PlayStation, with later titles Beyond two souls and Detroit: become human Exclusive launch on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

That streak ended when all three Quantic Dream PlayStation games were ported to Microsoft Windows in 2019. After nearly ten years, non-PlayStation owners were finally able to play Heavy Rain, one of the most acclaimed PS3 games. While Beyond two souls and Detroit: become human did not achieve the same critical acclaim as Heavy RainThey were still hailed as technical triumphs and remain prime examples of how Hollywood acting talent can be integrated into a video game setting.

Now, a year after Windows ports, Quantic Dream games finally hit Steam. In a surprise announcement from the development studio Twitter account, Quantic Dream revealed Heavy rains, beyond two soulsand Detroit: become human They will all launch on June 18 on Steam. Additionally, free demos for all three games are now available at Valve's digital distribution store.

Historically, video game machines have become popular, not because of technical specifications, but because of the strength of their exclusive games. PlayStation 2 was visibly less powerful than its peers, Xbox and Gamecube, but it became the best-selling video game system of all time. Even with all the talk about the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, from ray tracing to the power of Unreal Engine 5, exclusive games will really determine if video game enthusiasts will rush to upgrade to any of the newer systems. With that in mind, Sony losing or giving up their exclusivity on Quantic Dream games is an indication that they no longer need them to sell PlayStation 4 systems.

Between the PC versions of the recent work of Quantic Dream and the surprising announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn PC Port, Sony seems to be backing off a bit on how it treats its exclusive titles. Until today, titles like Unexplored and Kill zone they have never been released outside of the PlayStation family of systems. With this sudden change of heart in Heavy Rain and their successors as well as first Horizon Zero DawnSony no longer seems terribly concerned with keeping its games locked to PlayStation hardware in perpetuity. Of course, this doesn't mean that every original Sony title will suddenly launch on PC or other consoles, but it is an indication that home video game consoles no longer necessarily compete with the home computer market.

