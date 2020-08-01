Become the best business analyst with this $ 35 training

Business analysts use fundamental techniques to streamline business processes, and earn well above the national average for doing so. According to Glassdoor, business analysts in the United States earn, on average, $ 68K a year. If you live in a big city like New York or San Francisco, this price can go up to $ 93K.

If you are interested in starting a career as a business analyst, or just want to become a rock star in your current position, then online training like The Exclusive Business Analysis Certification Bundle with Jeremy Aschenbrenner is a good place to start.

This expert-led training is divided into 8 courses, all of which are taught by Jeremy Aschenbrenner. Aschenbrenner is a veteran business analyst who has completed more than 1,000 projects in a variety of industries, from healthcare to food and beverage. Not only is he an expert in the field, but he's also a top-notch instructor. Having taught over 165,000 students, he is rated 4.5 / 5 stars. With him as an instructor, you will not learn any theoretical concepts. Instead, you will become a master of the most up-to-date and practical techniques that will transform you into the best business analyst.

Here is a breakdown of the package:

The Beginner's Guide to Process Flow Diagrams: Learn to identify and solve problems using business analysis techniques by creating practical maps and flowcharts.

Fundamentals of business analysis: Start a career as a business analyst mastering the fundamentals first. Learn the six project methodologies, how to start a project successfully, and how to use various modeling diagrams.

Agile Foundations 2020: Scrum, Kanban and Scumban: Develop an adaptive mindset by learning the basics of the most popular agile frameworks, such as Scrum, Kanban, and Scumban. Learn how to succeed, help an organization evolve, and have a strong focus.

The advanced guide to process flow diagrams: Learn to diagram the most complex business processes with easy-to-understand flowcharts. Take advantage of the basics you've already learned by mastering symbols, concepts, and best practices.

Identify and define the problem with business analysis: Understand how to break down problems until you can identify their root causes to solve them more efficiently. Learn how to create a project proposal and transform problems into useful projects.

Conduct a strategy analysis using business analysis: Learn a 5-step strategy that will help you realize any great idea. Find out how to assess the state of an organization and properly define what success means to them.

Plan the project as a business analyst: Master project management techniques that will help you formulate a robust step-by-step project plan that will impress your team. Learn how to manage stakeholders, create a project letter, and estimate the effort required to complete the project.

User Stories Masterclass: Your Detailed User Stories Guide: Become an expert on user stories by mastering all best practices, such as the user story format, writing acceptance criteria, dividing user stories, and handling common challenges.

