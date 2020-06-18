Becoming a U.S. citizen during a pandemic: naturalization ceremonies

Federal judges in Detroit now welcome citizens to the United States by swearing them in a parking structure in front of the immigration offices in Motor City, according to a statement from the United States courts.
Citizenship ceremonies in the United States became another victim of the coronavirus pandemic, as the system for cursing new Americans was halted for months. The analysis has shown that more than 100,000 immigrants who would have sworn in citizenship in recent months were in limbo, awaiting news about when their ceremonies will be rescheduled.
Federal Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris of Bay City congratulates after swearing in Bob Karwal of Canada and his wife Sonia as new US citizens from a podium during a shuttle service in a parking structure at the headquarters of the Citizenship and Immigration Services of USA USA In Detroit & # 39; s east side on Wednesday June 17, 2020. The process was a way to continue working as the federal court is closed due to the coronavirus.

For some in Detroit, the long wait is over. They were able to register with employees of the US Citizenship and Immigration Service. USA That they were wearing personal protective equipment and then a federal judge swore them in through their windows.

Rather than being in a courtroom, meeting room, or auditorium with a multitude of supporters, communities have been forced to innovate. York County, Pennsylvania, officials also began holding outdoor citizenship ceremonies due to the pandemic.

"It is always a pleasure to swear by new citizens," the US magistrate judge said in a press release. USA Elizabeth Stafford, who swore in the first group of immigrants in Detroit. "They are very grateful to become Americans and eager to contribute to the community."

Detroit Free Press reported that the naturalization ceremonies included people from as far away as Albania, Brazil and Nigeria. Some were as close as Canada.

"We have roots here," Canadian Sonia Karwal told the Detroit Free Press after she naturalized as a US citizen. "We love this country. We are proud of this country. Our children are here. Our lives are here."

