Becoming a U.S. citizen during a pandemic: naturalization ceremonies

For some in Detroit, the long wait is over. They were able to register with employees of the US Citizenship and Immigration Service. USA That they were wearing personal protective equipment and then a federal judge swore them in through their windows.
Rather than being in a courtroom, meeting room, or auditorium with a multitude of supporters, communities have been forced to innovate. York County, Pennsylvania, officials also began holding outdoor citizenship ceremonies due to the pandemic.
"It is always a pleasure to swear by new citizens," the US magistrate judge said in a press release. USA Elizabeth Stafford, who swore in the first group of immigrants in Detroit. "They are very grateful to become Americans and eager to contribute to the community."
"We have roots here," Canadian Sonia Karwal told the Detroit Free Press after she naturalized as a US citizen. "We love this country. We are proud of this country. Our children are here. Our lives are here."