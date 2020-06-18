Becoming a U.S. citizen during a pandemic: naturalization ceremonies

Federal judges in Detroit now welcome citizens to the United States by swearing them in a parking structure in front of the immigration offices in Motor City, according to a statement from the United States courts.

Citizenship ceremonies in the United States became another victim of the coronavirus pandemic, as the system for cursing new Americans was halted for months. The analysis has shown that more than 100,000 immigrants who would have sworn in citizenship in recent months were in limbo, awaiting news about when their ceremonies will be rescheduled.

For some in Detroit, the long wait is over. They were able to register with employees of the US Citizenship and Immigration Service. USA That they were wearing personal protective equipment and then a federal judge swore them in through their windows.

Rather than being in a courtroom, meeting room, or auditorium with a multitude of supporters, communities have been forced to innovate. York County, Pennsylvania, officials also began holding outdoor citizenship ceremonies due to the pandemic.