Bee pollen health benefits and potential risks you need to know





You've probably seen bee pollen in local medicine stores, as well as online stores and social media. Commonly used in Asian medicine for centuries, bee pollen is as old as beekeeping itself. If you're curious about these little golden yellow granules, here are the health benefits and potential risks of bee pollen that you need to know. What is Bee Pollen? According to the Natural Medicines Database, bee pollen is a mixture of bee saliva, nectar, and plant pollen that accumulates on the hind legs of worker bees. The bees bring the mixture to their hives in their bodies and then pack the pollen into honeycomb cells before it ferments. The composition of bee pollen varies by plant source and even region because bee pollen comes from various plants such as buckwheat and corn. Although different from bee venom or honey, it is a form of apitherapy, a type of alternative therapy that focuses on products derived from the bee. Various publications have found that up to 50 percent of bee pollen contains complex carbohydrates, in addition to lipids, proteins, vitamin C, carotenoids, and various phytochemicals and flavonoids. Benefits Decreased inflammation: Bee pollen is believed to have significant anti-inflammatory properties because it contains various nutrients and antioxidants. A review article published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine said that it works by inhibiting the activity of enzymes that promote the development of inflammatory processes. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS): Preliminary research looked at the effects of a product made from a combination of royal jelly, pistil extract, and bee pollen on the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome. Their findings suggest a reduction in irritability and weight gain, among other symptoms. Although bee pollen can help alleviate PMS symptoms, more research is needed to fully understand its effects. Boosts Immunity: Animal studies suggest that bee pollen is capable of promoting the immune response of the spleen and also stimulating the development of the immune organs. Bee pollen is believed to have antibacterial properties that help promote regeneration of damaged tissues. Animal research suggests an ointment containing bee pollen extract to speed up the healing time of burn wounds. Improves longevity. Other benefits: Although research is currently lacking, bee pollen has other purported benefits, including improved weight loss and sports performance.

Allergic reaction: Bee pollen and its supplements can cause an allergic reaction if you are allergic to pollen (especially dandelion, sunflower, and other plants in the Asteraceae family). Increased risk of bleeding: According to the Natural Medicines Database, bee pollen has a moderate interaction with the anticoagulant Coumadin (also known as Warfarin). This can increase the risk of bleeding, so talk to your doctor or healthcare provider before taking bee pollen if you are using Coumadin or any other blood thinner.It affects pregnancy and lactation: since bee pollen can have effects Uterine stimulants, it is best to avoid it if you are pregnant and talk to your doctor before taking if you are breastfeeding. Bee pollen has potential health benefits and risks that you need to know. beepollenhub / Flickr

