Beekeepers at the Tower of London face redundancy due to pandemic

(CNN) – The Beefeaters, the Yeoman Warders who live and work in the Tower of London, are facing job losses for the first time in their 500-year history.

According to a statement from the Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), which manages the Tower, some of the 37 Beefeaters they serve will lose their jobs as part of cost-saving measures following the closure of the coronavirus.

John Barnes, executive director of HRP, said that visitors generate 80% of the organization's revenue, and the coronavirus measures have dealt a "devastating blow" to its finances.

"We have taken every possible measure to secure our financial position, but we need to do more to survive in the long term," Barnes said in a statement. "We simply have no choice but to cut our payroll costs."

The Tower was closed to visitors during the coronavirus blockade. Leon Neal / Getty Images

HRP introduced a voluntary redundancy scheme in June, which closed last week, according to the statement, but there was no confirmation of how many of the guards had registered their interest.

There is likely to be a mandatory redundancy scheme in the future, according to the statement.

"In the event that some Yeoman Guardians become redundant, we will implement measures to ensure that they have a smooth transition out of the Tower and ensure that they have the necessary notice periods," added HRP, who said he believes this is the first time. The guards have been dismissed.

"Clearly, it is an absolutely unprecedented situation: they are a valuable staff and we have been forced to fill this position outside of circumstances and not of choice," the statement said.

Beefeaters live on-site at the Tower of London and offer guided tours of the fort, which has been in the city for over 900 years.

The Yeoman Guardians were formed after the Battle of Bosworth in 1485 by order of King Henry VII, according to the Royal Family website.

It is the oldest existing military body in the United Kingdom, and the oldest of the royal bodyguards.

To wear the famous red and gold uniform, a future Yeoman Guardian must have at least 22 years of service in the British armed forces, classified as a non-commissioned officer or high-ranking non-commissioned officer. Candidates must also have a medal for long service and good conduct.

The Tower of London was founded around 1078 by William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England. It is now a tourist hotspot that received more than three million visitors a year until the coronavirus blockade forced it to close for nearly four months. It reopened on July 10.