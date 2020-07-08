Before Mars, astronauts should go through Venus, experts say

NASA plans to send manned missions to Mars in the 2030s, but before astronauts arrive, they must first pass through Venus.

Those are the sentiments expressed in a new document written by several researchers, who believe that going to the second planet in the Solar System could have benefits for a manned mission to the Red Planet. These include lowering "general energy requirements for opposition-class missions to Mars," with the added benefits of cutting costs, as well as going to a second planet.

"A human Venus flyby is not just a" free "add-on, but a beneficial addition to any opposition-class Mars mission architecture," the researchers wrote in the document. "As a result, if NASA's first mission to Mars is an opposition-class mission, this mission is likely to include a Venus flyby as well."

VENUS WAS LIKELY LIVABLE FOR 3B YEARS. Then something mysterious happened.

They continued: "There are reasons to be excited about this 'two-planet approach for the price of one more'. A dedicated yearlong Venus flyby mission could serve as a valuable 'cruise' of shaking & # 39; for the deep space transportation systems needed for the first human mission to Mars. "

The researchers are from several different organizations and universities, including Johns Hopkins University, NASA JPL, and the Southwest Research Institute, which administers NASA's New Horizons missions.

The researchers added that not only are there potential economic benefits to using Venus's gravity for missions to Mars, but it could also be done more regularly.

"Venus, on average, is much closer to Earth (1.12 AU) than Mars (1.69 AU), allowing shorter overall mission durations (thus simplifying crew logistics and time in space ), and it has more frequent planetary alignments than Mars (every 19 months versus 26 months for Mars), "they explained.

An AU, or astronomical unit, is approximately 93 million miles, or the distance between Earth and the sun.

WE CAN GO TO VENUS WITH TODAY'S TECHNOLOGY, SCIENTISTS SAY

A Venus flyby mission could take less than a year, "shorter than some missions to the International Space Station," the experts wrote, but it would expose astronauts to "higher levels of solar radiation comparable to that of a flight to Mars, although slightly reduced galactic cosmic radiation due to solar shielding. "

The document has been submitted for peer review in Acta Astronautica.

Venus, which has been called "Earth's evil twin", has an extremely harsh climate, with a surface temperature of 864 degrees Fahrenheit. It is probably too hot to support life, but NASA has recently said it intends to explore the planet.

In late 2019, NASA said it was working on a streak-like spacecraft to explore the planet, which has more volcanoes than any other celestial body in the Solar System.

A study published in September 2019 suggested that Venus may have been habitable for a few billion years, until something mysterious happened.

NASA PERSERVERFANCE ROVER CARRIES A HIDDEN & # 39; SPECIAL & # 39; LOVING YOU

NASA's next mission to Mars involves the recently renamed Perseverance rover, scheduled to launch "no earlier than July 30."

The Perseverance rover will attempt to detect if there is any fossilized evidence of extraterrestrial beings, in addition to other tasks.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP