Before the 90 Days Season 4 Tell-All Online

Season 4 is coming to an end with Tell-All episodes launching this coming Sunday and Monday, and this is where you can watch them online.

The last season of 90 day promise: before 90 days is nearing its end and we are beyond excited to see your two-part Tell-All episodes. These episodes will reveal the current situations of all the couples and give us all the juicy updates and progress on their relationships. So if you're considering seeing it, but don't know where. Then read on for all the essential details!

Many viewers would agree that Season 4 came out at the right time, just before we were all supposed to isolate ourselves in our homes. We followed a group of Americans who were traveling to other countries to meet their potential boyfriends. They hoped to get married at the end of their travels. All of these eight couples were dating online, but had not yet met. So obviously they had to face so many challenges, family tensions and emotional pressures while meeting their partners and finally deciding whether they should apply for the K-1 visa or not.

One of the most exciting couples was Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Rosemarie Vega, but they have already announced their separation during the show. Still, they are the fans' favorite couple, as many hilarious memes about their on-screen dialogues are trending on social media right now. To find out what other couples are doing, viewers can watch Tell-All episodes 16, part 1, on June 7 at 8 p.m. EST on the TLC channel and part 2 the next day at the same time, if they have a connection. by cable . Alternatively, fans can also watch the episodes online by subscribing and then logging in to the official TLC website. Other options to meet the cast are the different transmission platforms. Viewers can stream the series live online through Philo TV, DirecTv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV.

We are very excited to see the love story of David Murphey, 60, who finally met his soul mate, Lana, after four failed attempts. Fans watched the couple engage on camera, but apparently Lana's profile is still on the dating sites, suggesting that she will likely end up with David. Lisa and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar have successfully taken the big step and married. However, something is wrong with this strange couple. Fans will not be able to see the conclusion of Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina's relationship when Geoffrey was banned, so neither will participate. Instead, they will release their own self-produced reveal, which will be released on Geoffrey's YouTube channel after TLC airs theirs.

It seems that Lisa is not going to apply for a K-1 visa because she has accused her Nigerian husband of defrauding her. Avery Warner and Ash Naeck have decided not to compromise and are willing to work things out while in a long distance relationship. Let's see how it goes. The season will come to an end with these episodes, and we will finally know who is tying the knot and who has canceled it.

90 day promise: before 90 days tell-all part 1 airs June 7 at 8pm EST on TLC.

