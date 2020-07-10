Behind Nets' decision to sign Jamal Crawford, Michael Beasley

After signing veterans Tyler Johnson, Michael Beasley and Jamal Crawford, and presumably rookie Donta Hall, the Nets have added so many new faces that they may have to put names on practice jerseys.

"Someone joked today if we were going to have them with name tags because it's a new roster," general manager Sean Marks said in a conference call from Orlando, Florida, where the Nets had their first practice in the NBA bubble. "The important thing is that these guys, at least on the court, come together and play as soon as they can."

The decimated Nets have lost six players to injury or COVID-19, and arrived in Orlando on Tuesday with only a dozen bodies available. But they're bringing in new faces, half boosters for 2020 and half trials for 2021. And it's probably no coincidence that Beasley, Kevin Durant's close friend, is among them.

"Obviously we are in a situation where you need bodies to play," Joe Harris said via Zoom. "We are fortunate to choose two really good players."

Johnson is not yet in Orlando due to a personal matter, but he had already signed and is expected to join the Nets at Disney shortly. Crawford and Beasley were made official Thursday, and will add a scoring hit for a low-handed team, eventually.

Beasley is at the team hotel, but a six-day quarantine is just beginning, during which he must pass repeated COVID-19 tests. Then you will have to sit the first five games due to your failed 2018 drug test.

There will be a lot of rust, with Beasley and Crawford out of the NBA this season.

Beasley has not played in the league since February 2019, spending this season in China. But he averaged 13.2 points on 50.7 percent shooting two years ago with the Knicks, and Durant wanted Beasley to join him at Golden State last season. Now you will get your wish.

Meanwhile, Crawford contributed 51 points on 18-of-31 shooting, 7-of-13 from deep, at the end of last season.

"We wanted this group to know that we are here to win basketball games and maximize this team," said Jacque Vaughn interim through Zoom.

Even at 40, Crawford has a dirty crossover and a mid-range game that works in the playoffs.

“When I was a kid (Crawford) he was my favorite player. When I went to Michigan, he came up and we've been a big brother / little brother ever since, "said Caris LeVert." I can't wait to bring him here. "

This is a low-risk audition for profitable vets to complete the roster next season in case Brooklyn brings in a third star to join Durant and Kyrie Irving. Building a Big Three means following the Miami, Cleveland and Golden State model, and wisely using the exception of your taxpayers ($ 18 million over three years).

"We will always evaluate the players, how they fit in not only with the group we have now but with the group that is expected to be part of this team next year and the following year," said Marks. “The evaluation process is underway for sure. If you're right; we're evaluating right now not just for this year but also for next year's free agency. "

Durant will surely participate in that evaluation.

"I don't think it's fair to call Kevin on every stage we do," said Marks. "It's probably well documented over the course of the past few years that (Durant and Beasley) are pretty close. But that wasn't a factor in this; we're looking at who's available and the talent, and Mike certainly is that."

The Nets are also expected to add 22-year-old Justin Anderson and Hall. Hall was the second All-G-League team, averaging 15.4 points, 10.6 boards and 1.5 blocks. He played four games for Detroit, and would be the replacement for DeAndre Jordan and the endorsement of Jarrett Allen.