Behind Public Disputes: Cuomo, De Blasio's Difficult Political Relationship Goes Back Decades

It is political theater in its most flagrant form.

The continuing rivalry between New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and state Governor Andrew Cuomo has been publicly exposed during the 2020 crises, but their difficult relationship dates back decades.

Last week, Cuomo targeted de Blasio and city council measures to wipe out $ 1 billion from the New York Police Department amid the unrest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody of Minneapolis, conjecturing that he "didn't know what" means. "

"Where did you get the billion dollars? Does it mean I'm safer? Does it have any effect on police abuse? I don't know what it means," the governor reflected at a press conference. "Do you know which is better? Do something. Do something. Do something … Change begins with the person in the mirror."

The underlying blow that the mayor's announced financial move does nothing more than deepen the trust divide between the community and the police came just weeks after Cuomo warned that it had the power to "displace the mayor of the city of New York and bring in the National Guard and basically take over the mayor's job "if his colleague failed to stop the looting and destruction that sent the city into its first wave of curfews since World War II.

The bubbling mutual antagonism has been further exposed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, of which New York has been the most affected state in the country, thus far registering more than 420,000 infections and more than 32,000 deaths. The acrimony, often played out at press conferences, has ranged from disputes over when to call a shelter-in-place, wear a mandatory mask, to when to close schools and playgrounds, and who has the authority to make decisions.

On the one hand, De Blasio announced in April that public schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year in an effort to stifle the spread of the coronavirus, only for Cuomo three hours later to refer to it as little more than an "opinion" and a track. that his office had not yet made a decision.

The dispute serves as the latest episode of the tattoo fight that has been around since De Blasio took office as mayor in 2014 after his 2013 elections, but it was not always the case to be on opposite sides of the same Democratic party.

Relations between the two New York political figures began in 1997 when Cuomo served as then-President Bill Clinton's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and hired De Blasio to serve as HUD's regional director in New York, who So he reported directly to him. De Blasio became the champion of Cuomo's ultimately unsuccessful campaign for governor, and seven years later, Cuomo's father, the iconic former governor Mario Cuomo, lent his support to De Blasio.

"While mayors have quarreled with governors for years, and there is a natural tension about who has the power to control what, we have never had a situation where two men who were such good friends and colleagues have become adversaries. so bitter, "said Frank. Morano, a longtime veteran and New York radio host, told Fox News. "And part of this is ideological, with DeBlasio being more progressive and Cuomo being more a Clinton-style Democrat."

But soon after De Blasio became mayor and stood alongside Cuomo, who has served as the governor of New York since 2011, the first public dispute arose. The new mayor strove to tax the city's wealthiest to fund the universal pre-kindergarten in all five boroughs, a campaign promise, prompting a strong rebuke from the man on the throne of Albany who argued that specific taxes they would only push the wealthy to move elsewhere.

And when dozens of New York police officers turned their backs on De Blasio after two of his own were killed in the line of duty in late 2014, Cuomo refused to offer his cohort at City Hall their public support. , according to the New York Times. Instead, Cuomo said he supported both the mayor and the head of the police union.

It was in 2015 and in subsequent years that the fights really hit the scene, from the governor stopping subways in the midst of a snowstorm without informing the mayor's office until the major announced that a new rail yard would be established in Queens without obtaining Albany's blessing, resulting in the plans being quickly destroyed.

De Blasio responded by saying to the local press that "if someone disagrees with him (Cuomo), some kind of revenge or revenge occurs."

That same year, Cuomo moved to curb Uber's sudden growth while de Blasio extolled the burgeoning ride-sharing company.

However, it is said that Cuomo managed to convince the mayor to give him an endorsement from the Progressive Working Families Party (WFP) in exchange for offering more de Blasio left-wing policies, a promise that never really came to fruition.

"The relationship has continued to dissipate, and the two have clashed publicly on a variety of issues such as New York Police, public housing, taxes, homelessness, and public transportation," said Ken Mahoney, CEO of the Wall Street firm Mahoney Asset Management. "However, there is a clear personal dislike between the two, and their subtle (and not so subtle) comments at the press conference and the lack of public recognition between them highlights their disdain for each other."

Much of the combat has been reduced to what observers see as dumb subjects.

In 2015, Cuomo wanted to crack down on the growing number of topless women soliciting tourist donations in Times Square with a total ban, while de Blasio set out to establish a task force to get to the root of the problem. The following year, the two leaders struggled to slaughter a deer that was on the loose in Harlem. De Blasio authorized the police to carry it out until Cuomo intervened and stated that the animal would be transferred. In the end, the deer died due to stress.

And after De Blasio spoke to the New York Daily News about his propensity to nap during the day of 2017, Cuomo replied that "it has never been a nap."

Cuomo has reportedly held official celebrations without inviting his co-worker at City Hall, and the mayor has gone so far as to accuse his Albany associate of pretending to be some kind of "great white knight".

But the roots of the seemingly unrelenting clash, political analysts note, stem from both a personality clash and a different ideology despite the fact that both figures sit to the left of the center.

"It is clear that de Blasio is more progressive and left-leaning than Cuomo, who is more moderate than de Blasio. Without a doubt, their personalities are also very different where Cuomo sees himself as Hamlet's apparent heir in the Hudson while De Blasio sees himself as a progressive liberal rights advocate, "said New York-based attorney Manny Alicandro. "The fact that this enmity has not only continued during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also that the enmity has been so obvious to the public. It seems that Cuomo and De Blasio are not even trying to give the impression that they are working together". in the best interests of New Yorkers. "

In fact, some argue that the ongoing disputes make both appear petty and stand in the way of helping their own constituents.

According to Mahoney, "Cuomo is a Queens puncher who will take on anyone, but de Blasio has a less serious style that develops from his Brooklyn roots.

"The conflict is severely punishing New Yorkers, and its pathetic public arguments are deflecting the focus from the serious problems that are literally a matter of life and death for many New Yorkers," he charged. "Mismanagement of the Coronavirus outbreak has left more than 17,500 New Yorkers dead, and with the local economy in serious distress, our leadership should unite, not crash."

However, others argue that a little healthy competition between the two actually does more good than harm.

"This is the old Democratic Party fight for dominance. Competition is good between the two and helps New Yorkers. Both the mayor and the governor have been trying to impress voters, making the governor pay more attention to New York and bring funding issues to a more intense focus, "added Scott Sobel, senior vice president of crisis and litigation at public affairs firm kglobal. "And, the mayor is expanding his long arm reach out of town, forcing the governor to improve his game."