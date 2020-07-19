Behind the Yankees' decision to seat five starters vs. Mets

Aaron Boone had no qualms that Friday night's intra-squad game was the first game of four "real" games in front of the Yankees' opening concert in Washington on Thursday.

The last spring 2.0 intrasquad training game was played before the Yankees traveled to Citi Field and outscored the Mets, 9-3, on Saturday night. They host the Mets at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night and will play the Phillies in the Bronx on Monday night.

So it was clear that the starters weren't going to play four games in a row, and Boone left Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez, Brett Gardner, and Luke Voit at the stadium to exercise.

"In my head, I see that Friday night's game was a game for us," Boone said. “Four days where most of our boys will play three out of four. A couple could play all four, but for the most part looking at three out of four, so those were the boys (Saturday). "

Masahiro Tanaka is slated to launch a second bullpen session on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. If that goes well, the right-hander will be updated to face the live hitters next week. That would be the first time Tanaka will pitch a hitter since Giancarlo Stanton's 112km / h line hit the right-hander in the head on July 4 and caused a concussion.

Boone did not have an update on Luis Cessa and Aroldis Chapman, who are quarantined outside the club due to COVID-19.

Boone used the exhibition game to lead Miguel Andújar from left field to second-base shortstop in the fifth inning to provide Zack Britton with five infielders as he threw to pitch Tomas Nido with one out. Nest then threw a single to the right.

"I think it makes a lot of sense depending on the situation and the hitter up there," said Britton, who worked in an intra-squad game with the same lineup.

Jordan Montgomery starts against the Mets on Sunday night and Deivi García opens against the Phillies on Monday night.

Gio Urshela fell during batting practice when he was hit in the groin. He was served by coach Steve Donohue on the field and left. However, Urshela was in the lineup and made several nifty plays at third base. After the game, Boone said that Urshela was fine.

Boone said it was good to experience what life on the road is like in the new environment.

"I thought, overall, everything went very well," he said. "It was easy to get our job."

After two weeks of pitting their own pitchers in live batting practice or simulation games, seeing a pitcher in a different uniform is a big step to prepare for Opening Day Thursday in Washington.

"That will help us prepare," Urshela said of facing an opposing pitcher.

When asked what the bus ride from The Bronx to Queens was like, Urshela said he was driving himself. Boone also drove with bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

When asked about 2.0 injuries from spring training, Boone said shortstop Kyle Holder's prospect was reviewed for a hip / stomach problem Friday night. Other than that, the manager couldn't think of another injury.