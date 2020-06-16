Beijing extends residential blockages and tightens one-way travel as coronavirus infections spread





The Beijing Municipal Health Commission reported 27 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total of five days to 106 after an outbreak in Xinfadi, the city's largest wholesale food market.

The sprawling and bustling market in the Fengtai District, in the southwest of Beijing, occupies 277 acres and has more than 2,000 stalls, selling mainly fruits and vegetables, as well as meat and seafood. It supplies about 70% of the city's vegetables and 10% of its pork, according to authorities.

The market has been closed since Saturday, but its sheer size and the number of people who work or visit there inside and outside Beijing have increased the risk of the outbreak spreading.

Through visits and door-to-door calls, authorities have tracked nearly 200,000 people who had been on the market in the two weeks leading up to its closure. They have been told to stay home for medical observation and are being tested for the coronavirus, a city official said Monday at a press conference.

Residential closure 2 One-way travel restricted Residential closure Two other Beijing food markets have been closed due to confirmed cases linked to Xinfadi, leading to strict residential blockades in its vicinity. On Tuesday, Fengtai's neighbor Xicheng District announced that seven residential communities around the Tiantao Honglian market will be closed following the discovery of a coronavirus case on Sunday. This follows similar blockades at residential complexes near Xinfadi and the Yuquandong market in the Haidian district. In total, 29 residential communities have been blocked throughout the city. The residential closure measures are similar to those previously imposed in Wuhan City, the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Wang Du, who lives in one of the gated communities near the Yuquandong Market, said that residents were unable to leave the complex to buy groceries and that they had to order food online or buy from a truck that came to the complex once a day with potatoes, vegetables and fresh eggs She said that all residents of her community had nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus yesterday. "To be honest, I'm not too worried," she said. "I think we have a lot of experience in containment measures and we are able to react very quickly (to the new outbreak)." As of Tuesday morning, 276 agricultural produce markets and 33,173 restaurants across the city had also been disinfected, authorities said. One-way travel restricted The outbreak has also spread beyond Beijing, with nearby Liaoning and Hubei provinces reporting a total of eight coronavirus cases linked to the capital groups. On Tuesday, the Sichuan province in the southwest of the country also reported a confirmed case: a woman who returned from Beijing on June 9. She was infected while visiting her husband, who worked in the Xinfadi market. Unlike Wuhan, the epicenter of China's original outbreak, Beijing has not completely cut travel. However, outbound taxi and car transport services have been suspended, and some long-distance bus routes between Beijing and neighboring provinces, according to the state newspaper Beijing Daily. Municipal authorities also prohibited high-risk groups, such as close contacts of confirmed cases, from leaving the city, officials said Monday. On Tuesday, Shanghai announced that travelers to areas with medium to high risk of coronavirus would be quarantined for 14 days. Beijing had a neighborhood designated as high risk and 22 as medium risk as of Monday.

