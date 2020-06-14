Beijing market-linked coronavirus cases rise to 36, China posts highest daily total in 2 months

Dozens of new coronavirus infections were reported Sunday in the Chinese capital, as the country where the deadly virus originated posted its highest daily total of new cases in two months.

The Chinese National Health Commission said Sunday that there were 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours to midnight Saturday, including 36 cases in Beijing.

"Beijing has entered an extraordinary period," city spokesman Xu Hejia told reporters.

BEIJING CLOSES THE FOOD MARKET, CLOSES THE DISTRICT AFTER A NEW CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

All the cases in Beijing have been linked to the city's largest wholesale food market.

The Xinfadi market in southwest Beijing closed on Saturday after 50 people tested positive for the virus in recent days. Before the flood of infections, the city had had no new cases of COVID-19 in 55 days.

State-run media outlet The Global Times said all Beijing districts, and cities and counties in nearby provinces, issued notices to residents, requiring them to report for nucleic acid tests if they had visited the markets in Xinfadi or Beijing. -Shenzhen in the last few weeks.

In Beijing, officials have required residents to report their travel stories for the past two weeks, while officials in Tianjin province have asked people to report whether they had been to any of the major food markets in the capital that were now closed due to the coronavirus. , reported the Global Times.

According to health officials, the 36 new cases in Beijing include 27 people who worked in the Xinfadi market, of whom nine were directly exposed to the virus.

On Saturday, Beijing authorities blocked 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market.

White fences sealed off on a highway leading to apartment buildings and drivers were required to show identification to enter the area. Everyone who lives nearby or works in the market should be tested for the virus.

CHINESE MILITARY OFFICER DETAINED WHILE SOME ATTEMPT TO STEAL THE UNITED STATES MEDICAL INVESTIGATION

Authorities also urged anyone who has been or has had contact with people who have been in Xinfadi since May 30 to be tested.

According to Reuters, at least 10 cities, including Harbin and Dalian, have urged residents not to travel to Beijing.

Government officials have said that health workers detected the coronavirus in 40 samples collected in Xinfadi, including from cutting boards used to prepare imported salmon.

The chief of epidemiologists at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, said in an article published Sunday that the source of the latest outbreak could have been contaminated seafood or meat from the market, or a visitor or worker who had contracted the virus, the South China Morning Post reported.

Wu said that any person or object that came into contact with the cutting boards could have been the source, including the owner or a customer.

"We are still gathering information, and we cannot come to a conclusion now," he said.

China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its antivirus checks after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

The country had responded to the outbreak with the world's most intensive anti-disease controls, isolating cities with some 60 million people and shutting down much of its economy. Those steps were later imitated by other governments.

But in the past week, China has seen an increase in cases.

China's air regulator announced Sunday that China Southern Airlines was to suspend flights between Dhaka, Bangladesh and the southern city of Guangzhou for four weeks after 17 passengers on Thursday's flight tested positive for the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Beijing allows each airline to make one flight per week on each route. Under rules announced June 4, a route will be suspended for one week if five passengers on a flight test test positive and four weeks if the number increases to 10.

The latest outbreak brought the total number of reported coronavirus cases in China to 83,132, with 4,634 deaths, according to the Health Commission. However, China has come under intense international scrutiny for failing to report its figures. The Chinese authorities have rejected those allegations.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Worldwide, infections in South Korea also increased on Sunday, and Egypt, Ukraine and North Macedonia reported their highest totals of new infections in a single day since Friday.

Globally, the virus has continued to spread in many places, with more than 100,000 confirmed cases every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Peter Aiken and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.