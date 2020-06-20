Beijing reinforces its control over Hong Kong with a new security law

Hong Kong can bid farewell to its independence, thanks to a new national security law that mocks Beijing's promise to grant the city autonomy for 50 years after it was returned from Britain in 1997.

A new national security council will be established in Hong Kong to enforce the legislation, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. It will be nominally chaired by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, under the supervision of a new central government commission in Beijing, Reuters reported. A Beijing adviser will also sit in the new Hong Kong body.

New police and prosecution units will be formed to investigate and enforce the law, which is officially targeted only at "troublemakers" who threaten national security.

But Hong Kong residents fear the new law is just one way for mainland China to impose overwhelming force on the city.

"Based on these initial details, this new law presents unprecedented legal questions that we will have to face in the coming years," Simon Young, a lawyer and professor at the University of Hong Kong Law School, told Reuters.

Young said there was too much "broad supremacy" over current and future laws in Hong Kong.

The new law is expected to take effect sometime before the Legislative Council elections on September 6 in Hong Kong.