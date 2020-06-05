Beijing's military adventurer in the Himalayas is risky

While the mess in northern Sikkim was resolved locally, under mutually agreed protocols, those in eastern Ladakh have been delayed, leading to speculation about China's intentions.

At the strategic and operational levels, both armies have exercised restraint. However, at the tactical level, the clashes occur due to the different perceptions of where the real limit is, since the LAC is not outlined on the ground. While clashes are resolved locally, those related to infrastructure construction, such as roads and defense fortifications, invariably take longer and require a combination of military and diplomatic initiatives.

The bilateral agreements signed between 1993 and 2013 They have helped prevent the use of force beyond occasional fighting. Neither side has been fired by either side since 1975, and that is unlikely to change now.

Facing countless internal and external challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, China can afford any risky adventure in the Himalayas. A conflict with India, its main regional strategic competitor, will not only exacerbate its problems, but will seriously impede its declared journey towards becoming a global superpower by 2050. Some of the challenges facing Xi Jinping today include China's contracted economy, its revived trade war with the US In the USA, the departure of some manufacturers and the slowdown of their ambitious Belt and Road initiative. Hong Kong protests, Taiwan intransigence and global demand to investigate its role in the coronavirus pandemic have also added to its problems.

Furthermore, except for Pakistan, which is its all-weather strategic partner in the region, Beijing's assertive behavior along with its alleged role related to the pandemic has generated anti-China sentiment in the Asian countries with which it has assiduously befriended as part of its containment strategy against India. India would do well to take advantage of this to its advantage.

Mutual deterrence

China is aware of the current combat potential of the Indian military, and has seen it evolve into a responsible, responsive, and potent element of national power since the still-disputed Sino-Indian conflict of 1962 over the Himalayan border. Both armies have been training together for many years to develop interoperability to carry out humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and counter-terrorism operations. Understanding each other's military prowess helps create mutual deterrence as each side realizes the grim consequences of conflict. India, under current political leadership, has demonstrated its penchant for using force when provoked. Jammu and Kashmir's complex and volatile arena of war power has further helped the Indian Army to toughen the battle for its soldiers.

The possibility that Beijing will use the clashes to send strategic messages to India cannot be ruled out. New Delhi Not only did he join the international choir to investigate the origin and spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but he also blocked the automatic route to approve China's foreign direct investment. Strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States is another irritant for Beijing. China is known to employ means of induction and intimidation to meet challenges from within and within the domain, fostering nationalistic fervor to overshadow various failures and inadequacies related to governance. The current LAC ranks serve both purposes. Unlike previous clashes, this time, the mainstream and Chinese social media have been extremely active in spreading patriotic narratives.

The conciliatory statements issued by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi and the Foreign Office in Beijing they point to China's desire to calm border tensions. However, there has been no forward movement on the ground. With India determined to develop border infrastructure on its territory, as is its right, an early resolution of the tangles could be difficult. This is a bilateral problem with no possibility of third party intervention: both India and China have rejected The United States' proposal for mediation.

Although a conflict in the near future is a remote possibility, India must continue seriously to develop its military capacity to deter aggression and, if that fails, fight to win wars for the country. Relying on any outside power to fight in India's wars is certainly not a good idea. As a great emerging power, India must carry its own great stick.

But for greater economic and geostrategic gains, a peaceful solution is the answer. There is enough space in the world for the two Asian giants to grow simultaneously.