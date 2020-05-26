Being grateful is really good for your mental health





A new study shows that developing a sense of gratitude could help reduce the risk of psychological problems. The researchers created a program that aims to guide people through training to be more appreciative and increase their mental resilience. The team said the study is the first to provide compelling evidence for the link between gratitude and mental health. According to Ernst Bohlmeijer, professor of positive mental health at the University of Twente in the Netherlands, Ernst Bohlmeijer, professor of positive mental health in the Netherlands, was unable to fully understand the effects of appreciation. six-week program to develop your sense of gratitude. The team divided the participants into three groups that did their gratitude exercises, five good things for them, or stayed on a waiting list, MedicalXpress reported Monday. The researchers asked the gratitude group to actively focus on feeling grateful, expressing gratitude to others, and the positive effects of adversity. Participants did the exercises for approximately 10 to 15 minutes every day. They also used a gratitude journal and wrote positive things about their own lives. At the end of the six-week training, the group showed a better feeling of gratitude and well-being compared to participants who did not take the exercises. The researchers said that the effects of gratitude training on well-being persisted for up to six months after training. The team published the findings in the Journal of Happiness Studies.

"It is important to say that the idea is not to ignore negative experiences," said Bohlmeijer. "It is possible to recognize the difficulties and psychological distress, while appreciating the good things in life. In fact, that is the essence of psychological resistance."

The team plans to launch a free app in September to help people develop their sense of gratitude and improve mental health. They also hope to use the tool to help people who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are very curious if the app also works for people suffering from stress related complaints due to the crown crisis," said Bohlmeijer. "Our investigation will have to confirm this." Researchers from the Netherlands found that having a sense of gratitude could help people reduce the risk of psychological problems and increase mental resilience. Pixabay. [TagsToTranslate] stress



