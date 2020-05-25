Being The Elite: Marty Scurll makes a cameo, behind-the-scenes footage of Stadium Stampede | Newsdio

The last episode of Being the Elite was released today and featured some cool footage.

Not only does it include behind-the-scenes footage from the Stadium Stampede Match from Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, but also a cameo from a family fighter.

At the end of the episode, right after the behind-the-scenes footage was shown, we see The Young Bucks and Adam Page in a meeting trying to promote themselves to the Stampede Match Stadium. The Young Bucks talked about how they are missing a fire they used to have and only if something could come through the door to help them.

Suddenly Marty Scurll comes in and takes off a mask where he says he is back. They think it is part of the hotel staff that leaves some food. At one point they thought she was a British waitress and Page even told her she was in the wrong room.

It will be interesting to see if Scurll makes more appearances on the show in the future as he is under contract with ROH.

As noted, Scurll signed a large money deal to keep Ring of Honor which gave him reserve power in addition to being a fighter. At the time he was a free agent, it was speculated that he could sign with AEW due to the history with The Elite.

You can watch the full episode below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eq4RVtmcYlQ [/ embed]