It’s finally happening! One of the most anticipated films in history is now on its way to theaters. Being The Ricardos is the movie that you must watch. It has been written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. It says the story of the relationship between I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as the leading characters in the upcoming biographical drama film.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming film. Read on and know it yourself!

Release Date of Being the Ricardos has been Officially Announced

If you have been wondering what took so long for the release of Being the Ricardos, here is some news. The movie has been officially announced to be released on December 10, 2021!

The film will have a limited theatrical run before streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting from December 21 onwards. Do not forget to watch I Love Lucy on Hulu.

The Plotline will Focus on the Life of the Couple Ball and Arnaz

The story of Being the Ricardos follow the life of the couple Ball and Arnaz. Moreover, it begins with the background of how the couple met. Following that, the story will focus on wrongs and rights in their love affair, which includes the production of I Love Lucy.

The movie will be filled with drama, romance, and humor! Moreover, it is expected to have a twist that you would not expect in other movies. From all these details, there might be more insights into how their lives were like before they are married.

The movie might also cover their marriage and how they decided to come over their crisis. The movie is expected to be filled with love and passion.

Moreover, the film will be connected to I Love Lucy and it might give us a glimpse of what happened behind the scenes. In addition, we will be able to see the crisis that they faced that led to their divorce. Also, their careers are jeopardized as a consequence of their choices.

To know more about how the lives of these two people play out in I Love Lucy. There is no better time than now!

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Starring as Ball and Arnaz

The wait to know the cast of Being the Ricardos is over! As you know, the movie will be a biopic about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Nevertheless, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will be the leading roles playing the roles of the two stars.

The movie will also have a great supporting cast, with J. K. Simmons as William Frawley and Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance. It will be great to see Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer, Alia Shawkat as Madelyn Pugh, and Jake Lacy as Bob Carroll Jr..

The other supporting cast from the movie includes Clark Gregg, Nelson Franklin, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine, and Christopher Denham. We will soon know the characters that they will play in the movie.

Watch the Official Teaser for Being the Ricardos on Amazon

The teaser for the upcoming movie by Amazon Studios is out, and it looks amazing. This will be based on the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz during their production of I Love Lucy in 1951.

The movie trailer gives us a glimpse into what we can expect from this upcoming film. Nevertheless, it shows how they had to deal with everything that came before them.