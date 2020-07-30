Belarus says it has arrested Russian mercenaries, as the gap between strongmen Putin and Lukashenko grows

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation against the men on suspicion of terrorism, according to the head of the Belarus Security Council Andrey Ravkov. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Belarusian police agencies said on Wednesday that they had received information about more than 200 militants who arrived in Belarus and detained more than 33 people identified as fighters of the private military company Wagner, a dark company believed to be widely sponsored by the businessman from San Petersburg Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch often known as "Putin's Chef" for his close ties to the Kremlin. Wagner's fighters have previously been deployed to Ukraine, Syria, and Libya, among other places.

Lukashenko is likely to use his powerful propaganda machine to project an image of himself as the country's defender against foreign threats as the elections approach.

Belarusian state television released a video of the raid showing several of the men detained in a hotel room. A man is shown handcuffed on his stomach in bed. The video also showed alleged detainees' personal possessions, including passports, US dollars, other currencies, and telephones.

Prigozhin's Concord group of companies repeated their denial that Prigozhin owned Wagner, in a comment posted on their social media page VKontakte Wednesday night. Prigozhin "has nothing to do with Wagner, does not finance them and does not follow his whereabouts," he said.

Prigozhin was sanctioned by the US for funding the Internet Investigation Agency, which US intelligence agencies say has meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.

Suppression of protests

Belarus will hold its presidential elections on August 9, after weeks of mass protests in support of opposition candidates and against Lukashenko's sixth re-election campaign. At a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council on Thursday, authorities said security measures would be stricter at all election events, according to a committee statement and state media reports. That would effectively restrict mass events and subject protesters to extensive controls. Border controls with Russia will also be tightened.

The candidates running against Lukashenko were called to an unexpected meeting at the headquarters of the Central Election Committee, where Ravkov warned that there were still many more militants in the country and that "provocations" were expected. He said they represented "a threat to the security of citizens during campaign events by presidential candidates."

Authorities could also shut down or restrict Internet access during the protests, according to one of the presidential candidates, Andrey Dmitriev, who spoke to local news organization Tyt.by.

"I asked Ravkov if the internet may be restricted during the demonstrations," he said. "They told me that they do not exclude this if they consider that [the Internet] represents a direct threat to the security of the country."

Lukashenko accused of playing politics

Belta released a list with the full names of what she said were the arrested men. Belarusian State Security Committee they arrested the suspects with the help of special police units. The Belarusian investigation committee has opened an investigation.

Lukashenko said he would demand an explanation from Russia, according to Belta. The Russian embassy in Belarus said in a tweet that it had received an official notification from the authorities about the arrests.

The Kremlin said Thursday that it was unaware of any illegal activity by Russians arrested in Belarus and did not yet have full details of the arrests.

"Of course, there are some hints that there are some Russian organizations sending someone to destabilize the situation in Belarus. This is nothing but hints. Russia and Belarus are closest allies and partners, so this is out of the question," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. conference.

Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, who previously fought separatists in eastern Ukraine; In addition, he wrote on his Facebook page that he had identified several men who served in his battalion among those arrested in Belarus. He suggested that the men were probably passing through Belarus to fight elsewhere, and that Lukashenko was using his arrests to leverage before the election.

"But if the Belarusian leadership begins to use this story for their own purposes, it will certainly seem ridiculous. This seems like a well-known story when well-trained people move to certain destinations where they have their own business, they don't need Belarus." "Prilepin added." And I am sure the Belarusian special services are aware that three dozen men in camouflage were going elsewhere. "

Of the 33 men arrested, 14 have been identified as veterans of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, according to Ravkov. The Ukrainian ambassador has also been called to explain, he said.

Ukraine said it will work on the possible extradition of its citizens, adding that it was developing "good neighborly relations" with Belarus.

"Ukraine has long warned that members of the Russian occupying forces and illegal armed groups who participated in hostilities in eastern Ukraine are being used in other parts of the world and pose a threat," said the Ministry of Relations. Foreign of Ukraine in a statement.

"The identification of these militants in Belarus confirms this and indicates that they can be used to destabilize the situation in Belarus on the eve of the presidential elections."

The US military recently accused Russia of sending Wagner mercenaries, along with weapons such as anti-aircraft systems, to operate on the front line of the conflict in Libya. The United States Africa Command has also released satellite photos that they say show Wagner vehicles and Russian military equipment in Libya supporting anti-government rebels in the country's civil war.

Among the items of the detained men confiscated by the authorities at the hotel was a document written in Arabic, showing a prayer used by a Sunni Muslim religious order called al-Qadiriyya, popular with Muslims in Arab countries in North Africa. The document and the foreign currency found in their belongings suggest that the fighters may have been traveling to another destination through the Belarusian capital.

"The visitors drew attention to themselves as they behaved unusually for Russian tourists and wore a military-style uniform. They did not drink alcohol, did not visit any entertainment venues, [and] stayed away from everyone to try and not draw attention to themselves, "said the Belta report.

Aleksey Kondratyev, a Russian senator and colonel with the GRU military intelligence unit, said the details of the arrests should be "controlled and that the police of both countries should cooperate on this," the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.