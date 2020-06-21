Belarus strongman faces massive protests after jailing his main rivals

Lukashenko has ruled the former Soviet republic of more than 9 million people since 1994 and is running for the sixth time in an election scheduled for August 9. It has long been criticized internationally for suppressing dissent, and the country's secret police, still known as the KGB – often arrest and harass opposition activists and independent journalists.
Friday's protests, in which thousands marched on the streets of 10 cities, were sparked by a series of arrests, in what opposition activists called an attempt to remove popular candidates from the presidential race. Two of Lukashenko's main opponents are currently in the KGB and in police custody: popular YouTube blogger Sergei Tikhanovskiy, who was arrested in late May, and former Belgazprombank president Viktor Babaryko, who was arrested on 18 June together with his son and campaign manager, Eduard Babaryko, according to his campaigns.
On Friday, Lukashenko said the protests are a foreign plot and claimed that the country's police "frustrated a Maidan", alluding to the 2014 revolution in Ukraine that ousted the country's pro-Russian president.
"Don't make me choose. If I behave democratically, if I show them that I am so warm and confused, I have the opportunity to lose the country completely," added Lukashenko.
The country does not have reliable independent political polls, but in early June, a "Sasha three percent" meme was trending on Belarusian social media, referring to Lukashenko's low numbers in unofficial independent online media polls. . Sasha is a nickname for Alexander.
Eduard Babaryko's girlfriend said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he is being questioned at the KGB detention center on charges of tax evasion. Viktor Babaryko's attorneys said they have been unable to visit their client. As of Saturday, the Babarykos have not been released.
The arrest was preceded by a series of police raids on Babaryko's offices and in the departments of his relatives. The head of the Belarusian State Control Committee Ivan Tertel said that 20 current and former bank executives linked to Babaryko have been arrested on various charges, including tax evasion and embezzlement, and confessed that "Babaryko is the organizer of a criminal plan. "
Lukashenko has claimed that several candidates running against him in these elections have ties to Russia. Several Belarusian media outlets have called Babaryko "a candidate linked to the Kremlin" while running Belgazprombank, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, for the past 20 years. Babaryko himself denied the accusation and asked the media not to call him a pro-Russian candidate. Lukashenko has long cultivated close relations with Russia, which has close economic ties and a customs union with Belarus.
The Kremlin has also denied supporting Babaryko and dismissed the charges against Gazprom.
"The Kremlin has no candidates in the Belarusian elections," Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said earlier this week.
Putin and Lukashenko exchanged a phone call this week, but did not discuss the situation around Belgazprombank, according to Peskov. Lukashenko is expected to visit Moscow next week to attend a rescheduled Victory Day parade on Red Square.
The governments of the United Kingdom and the United States condemned the arrests and urged the Belarusian authorities to respect the right of their citizens to protest peacefully.
"The United States urges the Belarusian government to abide by its international commitments to respect fundamental freedoms by allowing the Belarusian people to gather and free freely and peacefully detainees, including journalists covering the peaceful gathering tonight," The Twitter account of the United States Embassy in Minsk said in a statement. Cheep.