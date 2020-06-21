Belarus strongman faces massive protests after jailing his main rivals





Lukashenko has ruled the former Soviet republic of more than 9 million people since 1994 and is running for the sixth time in an election scheduled for August 9. It has long been criticized internationally for suppressing dissent, and the country's secret police, still known as the KGB – often arrest and harass opposition activists and independent journalists.

Friday's protests, in which thousands marched on the streets of 10 cities, were sparked by a series of arrests, in what opposition activists called an attempt to remove popular candidates from the presidential race. Two of Lukashenko's main opponents are currently in the KGB and in police custody: popular YouTube blogger Sergei Tikhanovskiy, who was arrested in late May, and former Belgazprombank president Viktor Babaryko, who was arrested on 18 June together with his son and campaign manager, Eduard Babaryko, according to his campaigns.

Following the news of the latest arrest, activists began forming "human chains of solidarity", some of which stretched for several kilometers, according to organizers and local media reports.

The independent non-governmental organization Viasna, which oversees protest activity in Belarus, reported on Saturday that at least 120 people were detained overnight, including many journalists.