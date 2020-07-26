Belgian Pairi Daza resort offers a room with a zoo

(CNN) – Ever wanted to wake up with a walrus?

Those who choose to stay in the park overnight can choose from a variety of accommodations located on the eastern edge of the park, in areas (or "worlds") called The Last Frontier and The Land of the Cold.

The complex offers 100 rooms with eight different themes and views of wildlife.

A nosy brown bear gazes at a room at Pairi Daiza Resort. Pairi Daiza

The views of the rooms take in wildlife such as wolves and bears, sea lions, Siberian tigers, penguins, polar bears, and walruses.

Stays at Land of the Cold include The Walrus House, where rooms evoke the feeling of sleeping in a snow cave, with a glass partition that looks directly into the walrus's aquatic habitat.

Polar Bear House rooms offer the option of watching white bears on the ground or in the water – the window seat is particularly impressive.

Love at first sight at The Polar Bear House. Pairi Daiza

The stay includes 24-hour access to the park, breakfast and dinner, Wi-Fi and non-alcoholic beverages in the room. Prices for a two-day, one-night package start at 129 euros ($ 150 USD) per person.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resort has instituted mask and social distance requirements to safeguard both guests and staff.