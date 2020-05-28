Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker Review: The Case of the Missing Midrange

My thoughts on Belkin's SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi smart speaker + wireless charging can be summed up in one word: boring. Listening to a $ 300 speaker should be exciting. Hearing this elicited a very different emotional response: indifference.

Belkin does not have a history of building excellent audio equipment, but his partner in this project, the French audiophile company Devialet, certainly does. The Devialet Phantom's jaw dropped when I checked it out five years ago. So, I had high hopes when I learned that Belkin had enlisted that company's experience to develop something more conventional.

Heavy bass response was one of the Phantom's highlights, using a push-push architecture to minimize unwanted vibration while reproducing low frequencies. SoundForm Elite takes this same approach, and is not far behind in that department. You won't feel the bass at its core, but there is something that engineers can do with a cabinet that measures 6.4 x 6.4 x 6.63 inches (WxDxH).

Belkin's quest for low-end performance becomes apparent when examining the SoundForm Elite driver setup: a single 35mm (approximately 1.38-inch) full-range driver powered by a 30-watt amplifier, paired with woofers Dual 70mm (about 2.75 inches) that get 60 watts each. Please note that these specifications are maximum powers, not RMS.

That said, the speaker is quite loud for its size: Belkin claims it has a sound pressure level of 90dB, plus or minus 3dB, and the speaker had no trouble filling my 13 x 19 x 9ft home theater with sound. (WxDxH); it's just that the sound was muffled like dish water, despite its claimed frequency response of 40Hz to 20kHz (no tolerance given).

Michael Brown / IDG SoundForm Elite has touch pad controls for volume, play / pause, Bluetooth pairing, and microphone mute.

Hearing tests

Listening to "Cousin Dupree" by Steely Dan of the band Two against natureThe speaker's midrange was severely muted. The snap of the drummer hitting the drum, for example, sounded like he had put a cloth of cheese on the patch, the sound was absolutely muffled. Donald Fagen's voice was also affected; It sounded like he was singing through a stack of six-inch pop filters.

Annie Lennox's vocals do a little better on "Precious" from her album DivaBut the strings sounded so far back in the mix that they almost disappeared. One thing that impressed me was the SoundForm Elite's ability to hear the trigger word "Hey Google" even while playing music at full volume.

Belkin doesn't provide an app (other than Google Home), so you'll need to use something like Plex to stream music you own from a home server or NAS box. However, I suspect that Belkin expects most people to use a streaming service like YouTube Music, Spotify, or Tidal. I used the latter to "stream" hi-fi tracks to the speaker from my Pixel 2 XL, and then from an iPad mini. The speaker is not far behind in the Wi-Fi department, with an integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter. It is also compatible with Bluetooth 5, if you find it easier to stream music that way.

You can use the Google Home app to create speaker groups, so you can play the same music on multiple compatible speakers in your home. But if you are firmly installed in the Apple ecosystem, you will be disappointed to know that there is no support for AirPlay. The Belkin documentation doesn't mention it, but you can also create a stereo pair using two SoundForm Elites. However, there is no option to connect a wireless subwoofer to this smart speaker, although since it already has a strong bass frequency response, you don't want to.

However, it will charge your phone

SoundForm Elite outperforms its competitors in one area: There is a sloping base on top with a built-in wireless charger that can deliver up to 10 watts of juice to Qi-compatible devices. This feature worked very well with my wife's iPhone 8 Plus, although I had to take the phone out of its case to make contact with the charger (that's not Belkin's fault, of course). Devialet's push-push woofer architecture plays a key role here, ensuring that the speaker casing does not vibrate and interrupts contact between the back of the phone and the speaker's charging surface.

I can name at least two smart speakers that offer better acoustic performance than the Belkin SoundForm Elite: the Amazon Echo Studio and the Sonos One (I've only reviewed the first-generation product, but Sonos assures me there should be no sonic differences)) Both speakers They are compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, you can link any one of them to an optional subwoofer, and the Sonos gives you the option to use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Also, they both cost $ 100 less than what Belkin hopes to get for this sad puppy.