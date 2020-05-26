Belkin Wireless Speaker + Charger and 3-in-1 Charging Dock are now available for purchase

Belkin announced today that several of its new wireless charging accessories that first debuted at CES are now available for purchase from Amazon and other third-party retailers.



The Soundform Elite Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger, priced at $ 300, combines wireless charging capabilities with Devialet speaker technology. It looks a bit like a HomePod with the top cut off to provide a wireless charging point for an iPhone, and it works with the Google Assistant.

The Belkin 3-in-1 Boost Charge Wireless Charger, priced at $ 120, can charge one ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, and one Apple Watch at the same time. It has an elegant and compact design with a vertical charging platform for an ‌iPhone‌, a charging disk for the pApple Watch‌ and a space between the band of the pApple Watch‌ to charge the irAirPods‌.



Available for $ 50, Belkin's Dual Wireless Charging Pads offer fast 7.5W charging for two iPhones at a time via a single charging pad that has a dual device design.



All of the wireless chargers listed above are available for purchase from Belkin and Amazon starting today.