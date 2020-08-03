Bella Hadid poses in farm work boots for the August issue of ELLE

They are a model family.

Bella Hadid ditched her stiletto heels in favor of rubber work boots for the first issue of ELLE magazine "Friends and Family".

The 23-year-old cover star was shot by an iPhone 11 by her supermodel sister, Gigi, on her family farm in Pennsylvania.

The home photo shoot was part of mag magazine's special themed digital issue of August, which looked at the ties of the featured women, including Hadid and model colleague Ashley Graham, to her close family and friends.

New mother Graham, 32, and her 6-month-old Isaac were captured by her cameraman husband, Justin Ervin, at their Nebraska home.

In an interview with her actress friend Kristen Bell, Graham spoke about the "astronomical" pain of childbirth, the raising of children in quarantine, and her changing body.

"When I look at my new stretch marks and the changes my body went through, it reminds me that as women we are all superheroes …" Graham told the magazine.

"It's very beautiful to be able to give birth, but I didn't realize it until later."

Both stunners also shared their views on diversity and inclusion, amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Our industry is supposed to be about expression and individuality, but the reality is that (many people) still discriminate for exactly (those differences)," Hadid said.

Graham, whose son with Ervin is biracial, said she wants him to "grow up in a world where justice exists for everyone and no one is discriminated against because of the color of their skin."

"The past few weeks have sparked deeper conversations in our family about the inequalities facing the black community and what it means to be black in the United States," he said.

"Being an ally means taking action," added Graham. "We need to make our voices heard and choose the people who will enact the change that we and the black community need."