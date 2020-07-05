Bellagio suffers the biggest potential loss in Las Vegas history

The Bellagio could have suffered the biggest sports betting loss in Las Vegas history when it allowed a quarter of a million dollars to be wagered on winning bets long after they started.

The winnings were spread among approximately 50 so-called "past bets" that were wagered on ongoing Chinese and Korean baseball games, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Human error allowed bettors to place bets between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. for games that had started around 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Almost all of them were placed in self-service kiosks in the casino.

One winner got $ 137,107.38 on a $ 250 10-stage parlay. How many gamblers were involved is unknown.

Seven longtime Las Vegas bookmakers couldn't recall a bigger loss when asked by the newspaper.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is investigating the matter to determine if the books should pay the cash, ESPN reported.

Past post errors are fairly common in the world of sports betting, and occasionally occur when sports betting employees enter incorrect start times for games or simply enter a typo.

Games abroad in distant time zones can also cause confusion leading to past posts, bookmakers told the Review-Journal.

"It has happened to all of us," said Westgate sports betting director John Murray. "I think every bookmaker has probably dealt with this at some point since the beginning of time."

Several bookmakers told the Review-Journal that it is common practice to offer bettors in the past the option of taking the winnings along with a permanent casino ban or losing winnings with the freedom to return at any time.

But the books are required to go to the GCB whenever there is a dispute of more than $ 500. The board then investigates the matter and issues a decision that the books must follow.

Robert Walker, USBookmaking's director of sports betting operations, told the store that when the GCB gets involved it often sides with the bettors.

"We had [the GCB] come out several times," Walker said. "They ruled us most of the time."