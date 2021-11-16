Belle is an animated movie from Japan that was created in 2021. It is a science fiction movie about dragons and princesses. The movie was shown in Cannes on July 15, 2021. It got a standing ovation that lasted 14 minutes. The movie was theatrically released in Japan on July 16, 2021. GKIDS will release the film in the United States on January 14, 2022.

What is the release date of Belle?

The date for the release of the movie will be on January 14, 2022. The film is already out in Japan and has been at many film festivals. It hopes to get awards there. The movie, “Belle,” will be released next year in the English language.

About the plot of Belle:

Suzu Naito is 17 years old. When she was little, her mom was very supportive of Suzu’s love for singing and writing songs. Her mother saved a child from a river. It was very dangerous and it cost her life.

Suzu was angry because she thought that her mother abandoned her to save the other person’s child. It made Suzu unable to sing anymore, even though she loved singing.

Suzu is afraid to sing because she gets sick. She doesn’t talk to anyone at school, but she does talk to Shinobu, Ruka, Shinjiro, and Hiroka. Hiroka suggested that Suzu sign into the popular virtual world called “U”.

She made an avatar with freckles and named it Bell. Bell is the English translation of her own name’s meaning.

Suzu found that she could sing as well as she did before. Bell was first criticized because he had freckles, but after making a few appearances and singing, Bell became a big hit. People started to call him “beautiful” in French because he was popular.

A dragon showed up and ruined Belle’s concert. The people that go to her concerts are called the Justian. They think this dragon is doing bad things in U and it is their job to stop him.

Suzu, one of the characters starts to get interested in the Dragon and she starts looking into him. She couldn’t find out any information about the hero other than that he was liked by kids.

Suzu was the character named Belle in the game. She went into it to find the dragon and she found it after avoiding Justian.

There were two dragons, one of them was a human who pretended to be a dragon. The real dragon is mad but eventually, they become friends again.

Ruka tells Suzu that she likes someone. Ruka is popular at school, so Suzu thinks it is Shinobu. But later, Ruka says that she was wrong. The person she likes is Kamishin. Suzu helps Ruka and Kamishin to start dating.

Justian went to the castle. It was on fire, but he couldn’t catch the dragon. Justian threatened Belle if she didn’t cooperate with him. The dragon saved Belle before she was unveiled at the last second. Suzu found Kei by hearing him sing a song.

She knew it was the dragon because she sang the same song to the dragon before. Kei’s father is mean. He abuses Kei and his brother.

Suzu wants to help Kei, but he doesn’t believe that she is Belle. Shinobu tells Suzu to sing as herself. He told her to show the world who she is. Suzu agreed and began singing.

Everyone liked her song, even Kei who had never seen her before. But his father saw the video of what happened between them and so he cut off the internet so that he couldn’t send it.

Kamin recognized Tokyo in the recording of Kei’s room. The police cannot do anything for 48 hours, so Suzu quickly went to Tokyo by herself to find Kei. When she arrived, Suzu helped protect Kei and his brother from their father. Once the situation is over, Suzu thanks Kei for giving her courage.

The next day, Suzu comes home with her father who welcomes her at the station. Shinobu praises Suzu for being brave and decides to stop being her guardian in place of her mother. Finally understanding what happened to her mother, Suzu is ready.

What is the Voice cast?