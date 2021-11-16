Many anime fans know the work of Mamoru Hosoda. He has worked on “Digimon” and “One Piece.” He also made “Mirai no Mirai,” an Oscar-nominated film, and he made “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.”

Now, with the release of his newest film, “BELLE” (alternatively, “BELLE: The Dragon and the Freckled Princess”), Hosoda is gaining more positive praise from critics and audiences alike. The film has not been seen outside of Japan yet. But it will be soon.

This movie, which Hosoda made, features some animation. It is like an anime arthouse movie. Hosoda is the director and has a cast of great actors in it too. We know so far that Mamoru Hosoda’s new movie is called “BELLE.”

What is the release date of Belle?

On July 15, the 74th Cannes Film Festival held a premiere for BELLE. People were happy with it and gave it a long-standing ovation. If this is true, it is the seventh-longest standing ovation in Cannes history. It is between Michael Moore’s “Bowling For Columbine” and Lee Daniels’ “The Paperboy.”

After its premiere at the Cannes Festival, the movie “BELLE” began screening in Japan on July 16th. The film then had its premiere in the USA at the New York Film Festival. It also screened at Los Angeles’ Animation is Film Festival, where it won a prize. However, none of these tests have been in places other than Japan.

The movie BELLE will be shown in English with subtitles on January 14, 2022 in the US. It is not yet known what the digital release or English dubbed version will be.

What is the plot of Belle?

So far, Suzu’s story sounds like an inspiring story about a girl who overcame her fears. But the virtual world of the social media platform U on “BELLE” is a complicated place. This is a new kind of virtual reality that is even more real than what we have now.

Suzu is a girl who lives in a world that she hates. She feels like she is stuck there, and she wants to get out. That is why when she sees people online who live in other worlds, it makes her excited. They are not stuck in their old world like Suzu. Suzu has not been singing for a long time. She is too sad. But she gets a new idea to sing under an artist named called Belle. Now Suzu sings for everyone in the world, and they love her!

This is when Suzu’s adventure begins. Suzu meets a dragon named Ryu who is also called “The Beast” on U. In a way, the two of them became involved in a “Beauty and the Beast”-like a relationship. But it’s not clear what happened. Hosoda’s latest work promises an enjoyable and interesting adventure.

Who will be starring in it?

The characters in the film “BELLE” are not common. There isn’t much information on them because it hasn’t been released for everyone to see yet. In the first and second trailers, we know a lot about the protagonist. We can see them on the website from Studio Chizu.

In this movie, a girl who likes to sing has her music go viral on the internet. She is shy but then she becomes more confident. Suzu’s mother died. Suzu lives with her dad and is sad. Suzu used to sing with her mom and she misses it.

There are a lot of characters in the book “BELLE.” Suzu and her family are the main characters. But we don’t know much about the other people. You can find out more by looking on IMDb. This movie has Ryô Narita, ShôtaSometani, Tina Tamashiro, and Takeru Satoh in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast

Also Read : Dead to Me Season 3: All the Details You Wanted To Know