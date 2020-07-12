Bellevue shooting: at least 2 people dead and 2 wounded

Police responded to reports of shooting and possible stabbing around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a dead man in the third-floor lobby of an apartment building and another seriously injured man, according to Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett. The first responders attempted to take life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

One of the men had a gunshot wound, the other a stab wound, Mylett said.

"The calls were frantic and there was a lot of chaos in the background," Mylett said in a briefing.

A third man was also found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.