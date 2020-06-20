Belmont bets the rest we need in summer without sports

There will be no soul left standing when the beautiful animals approach the finish line, and there will be no giant roar rising and exploding outside of Belmont Park and towards the Hempstead Turnpike.

But even though there will be no fans in the stands, or anywhere else in Big Sandy, they will be crowned winners of the first Belmont Stakes which is the first stage of the Triple Crown, the first Belmont Stakes which is a mile and -a eighth instead of a mile and a half.

If you've been yelling hoarse about a live sports event in New York since the pandemic turned the world upside down, you'll have the horses.

Pete Alonso won't throw a bat until sometime next month … except for the third hit of the MLB season, and Jacob deGrom and Gerrit Cole won't torment hitters. LeBron won't bring his talents to the Orlando bubble until the end of next month. Artemi Panarin won't be skating in a central NHL city until next month.

Major professional sports leagues versus coronavirus.

There is no March madness.

Just sadness.

Socially distanced from what feels like an eternity of our professional sports.

Just television replays and fond memories and the hope that some will return to normal during a turbulent time in the nation's late march toward equality for all.

But at least and finally an oasis in the desert of despair and discouragement.

And a crowd of parched New York sports eager to drink it.

And so at 5:42 p.m. On Saturday, 10 horses will be at the starting gates for a unique and historic Belmont Stakes, because the Kentucky Derby and Preakness are ahead of us when they are traditionally already in the rearview mirror.

No one will call this Belmont Stakes The Champion's Trial. No horse will remind anyone of the Secretariat. But a horse and rider in the saddle above him will go to the Winners Circle, where they will cover the winner with white carnations and the proud coach will rejoice.

Virtual surveillance parties are better than nothing to watch.

"I am very happy to see them compete again in New York. I wish it could be with the fans, but it is a step in the right direction, and Belmont is a great tradition," coach Todd Pletcher told The Post. "The first stage of the Triple Crown this year, and hopefully it will be the start of things that will open up again in a good summer season for the New York races."

Pletcher has won three bets on Belmont: filly Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017, and will miss the sound of 90,000 New York racing fans who always fill the track with passion and fever.

"It's going to be dramatically different," said Pletcher, "but at the same time, I think it's going to have good television coverage and hopefully an exciting race, a good thing about racing as one of the few ongoing sporting events. for the moment, hopefully getting some viewers back and creating some new ones, and hopefully these people will stay hooked on racing and continue to watch after things open up in other sports. "

Tiz the Law is the favorite, but Pletcher is a seven-time Eclipse winner, and Belmont is his base of operations. So count your entrances, Dr. Post and Farmington Road, at your own risk.

Dr. Post is not named for the New York Post, but for Dr. Martin Post, an assistant cardiologist at the New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center and a member of the American College of Cardiology and former chief of cardiology in the United States . Army in Korea.

No wonder the horse has a tremendous heart. The four-legged Dr. Post may be inexperienced, but he sure didn't seem to mind acting like a champion in front of fans on April 25 at the Rampant Mile and Sixteenth Stakes in Gulfstream, and after giggling at adversity after being pushed and hit, you may have been thinking that you could have won the race with Mushnick in the saddle instead of Irad Ortiz Jr.

Better yet, it's defending two-time Eclipse champion Ortiz, the surprise 2016 Belmont winner in Creator and the best winner of 2020 (147) and winner (over $ 7.2 million).

The four-legged Dr Post was purchased as a year by Brooklyn-born Vincent Viola's St. Elias stable, owner of NHL Florida Panthers and CEO of market-making firm Virtu Financial Inc.

"I like the way they are both training," said Pletcher. “They both had a great time on the main track last week. It is a difficult task and great respect for Tiz la Ley, but … our horses are racing as well as we can hope for. "

On this great New York day, it's Swellmont.