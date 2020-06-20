Belmont is now the first Triple Crown breed in this era of coronavirus

Seven weeks late and almost 800 miles away from the traditional traditional start, the first stage of the Triple Crown 2020 has finally arrived.

In this coronavirus-modified horse racing year, the latter will be the first and will be shortened as the Belmont Stakes will run on Saturday (after 5:42 p.m.) at 1¹ / ₈ miles. Normally known as the "Trial of the Champion," for its 1½-mile run at the end of a grueling five-week stretch, the 152nd edition of the New York gem will be different from all previous ones. The show and fans may be missing, but the return of the big races will continue to be a welcome sight for those involved.

"We never dreamed that we would meet at Belmont as the first leg of the Triple Crown, but it's great to be someone who runs in New York all year round and has it here on our court," said Linda Rice. , coach of Max Player.

There has been no Kentucky Derby or Preakness to set the stage for Belmont betting and a possible Triple Crown deciding factor, but Tiz the Law will enter the day as the prohibitive favorite (6-5 am line). The only 3-year-old from Sackatoga Stables, the only multiple-betting winner on the field, competes to become the fourth New York-bred horse to win the race, and the first since Forester did so in 1882.

Tap It to Win and Fore Left are the sprinters who could set the pace early in a turn's race, with Tiz the Law and Dr Post right in a stalking position, while Sole Volante, Max Player, and Farmington Road are among the closers. of the group. But given all the uncertainty and irregularity in pre-Saturday race and training schedules, what is expected can be turned upside down once the doors are opened.

Tiz the Law last ran on March 28, earning his second Grade 1 participation, but veteran coach Barclay Tagg was at peace with the long layoff.

"There was not much we could do about it on the one hand," Tagg said. “The other thing, nothing seems to disturb him in any way. I asked him this morning and he said, "Don't worry about it."

A win with Tiz The Law would give Tagg and Sackatoga Stables a redemption 17 years after their last fateful Saturday in Elmont. They teamed up with Funny Cide in 2003 and earned a Belmont Stakes win away from the Triple Crown, but finished third on that rainy June day. A victory on Saturday would not make up for that, but for the group with a small stable, going back to this stage is not a fact.

"It means a lot," Tagg said. "We don't have the best contenders all the time. He looks like a good horse. Hopefully he's as good as we hope."

Manny Franco will make his Belmont Stakes debut riding Tiz the Law, but Tagg isn't worried about the 25-year pressure, even if only four of the last 20 Belmont Stakes favorites have won the race.

"He's going to have a lot more pressure on him if he does something wrong," Tagg said with a smile. "We love Manny, Manny has been good to us. He is a very, very good driver."

The Belmont Stakes, which was originally scheduled to run on June 6, is one of 12 races scheduled for Saturday, with Grade 1 Woody Stephens, Grade 2 Pennine Ridge, Grade 3 Wonder Again, Grade 1 Longines Acorn and grade 1 Jaipur, all in the file.

The day may look, feel, and sound different, but at 5:42 p.m. wheel, the Triple Crown will finally be underway.