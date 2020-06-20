Belmont Stakes 2020 Predictions: Win, Place, Show Picks

Saturday is the Belmont Stakes 2020 bet, and here are The Post staff picks:

Vic Cangialosi

1. Farmington Road: Yes, he is 1 out of 6. Yes, the race will be held 9 furlongs around him, one turn. But Pletcher's stretch runner can get his table, target fast fractions, and surprise. Don't laugh … we had Sir Winston last year.

2. Tap to win: Powerful preparation on the oval 16 days ago. Can John Velázquez ride the train home and give coach Mark Casse Belmont consecutive wins? The one who catches will have company at the top.

3. Tiz the law: It is your career to lose. The dual Grade 1 winner is training like a champion since his impressive victory in the Florida Derby. Stalker will overcome the three-month layoff, so we will try to beat him.

Debbie Little

1. Tiz the law: He appears to be the first New York servant to win the Belmont since Forester in 1882, but don't rely heavily on Belmont's past results in making your selection because this is not the Trial of the Champion. Going from 1¹ / ₂ miles to nine panels makes it a very different event.

2. Maximum player: One of three horses on the field that won by winning 1¹ / ₈ miles. The change of rider to Joel Rosario, who won the Belmont 2019 with Sir Winston, could help Linda Rice become the first coach to win a Triple Crown race.

3. Sole Volante: The second option on the morning line should be flying late if the pace is solid from the front runners. Jockey Luca Panici makes his Belmont debut for veteran coach Patrick Biancone.