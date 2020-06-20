Belmont Stakes 2020: tickets, time, channel, what to know

The race was originally scheduled for June 6.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes will be the first leg for the first time in history.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is expected to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3.

What is different