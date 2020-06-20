Belmont Stakes 2020: tickets, time, channel, what to know

The race was originally scheduled for June 6.

Typically the third and final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes will be the first leg for the first time in history.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes preceded the Belmont Stakes, but those two races were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is expected to take place on September 5, while the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for October 3.

What is different

The entire race will take place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will still be a live broadcast of the entire event.

The race has also been shortened from a mile and a half to a mile and an eighth, as the Belmont Stakes is typically the final race and also the longest of the three.

The race was shortened to "adequately explain the Triple Crown series schedule adjustments and general schedule for 3-year-olds in training," the New York Racing Association said in a statement.

When

Saturday June 20

How to look

The race will begin at approximately 5:42 p.m. E.T. on NBC. Coverage of the entire event will begin at 2:45 p.m. and finish at 6:00 p.m.

You can also stream the entire event on the NBC Sports website.

Betting odds

Tiz the law (6-5)

Sole Flyer (9-2)

Dr. Post (5-1)

Tap to win (6-1)

Tire (8-1)

Maximum player (15-1)

Modernist (15-1)

Farmington Road (15-1)

Left Forward (30-1)

Jungle Runner (50-1)

CNN's Wayne Sterling and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

