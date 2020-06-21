Belmont Stakes, Funny Cide team and horse racing winners on this day

So here came the Belmont Stakes, 10 horses and their owners, trainers, and riders with a dream, allowing us to remember what it was like to fall in love with the romance of sports, even if this unprecedented Belmont Stakes rostrum was strangely empty. because all fans and gamblers had to watch from afar.

It's the beauty and drama of the Triple Crown: No matter what order the races are held in, someone can bring a dream to the second leg of a sport that has illustrated how to effectively leave a ruthless and unrelenting pandemic that has been delayed and threatens to further compromise or interrupt all other major professional sports at the gate.

And that someone, after a recording of Governor Andrew Cuomo's "Riders up" and a recording of Sinatra's "New York, New York" will be Tiz the Law, who won four lengths over Dr. Post with a furious final kick that would have made Secretary proud. Tiz the Law, the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont bets in 138 years.

That someone will be the rider Manny Franco.

That someone will be 82-year-old coach Barclay Tagg.

And that someone will be the owner of Sackatoga Stable Jack Knowlton.

A distance of 189.1 miles separated the Sackatoga Stable boys from Belmont Park and New York's first major sporting event since March, and a distance of 17 years separated Funny Cide from Tiz the Law.

Pennell's restaurant, 284 Jefferson St., Saratoga Springs, was more than enough the social distance demanded by the coronavirus. There were 35 loyalists to Tiz the Law in masks in an off-site tent hours before the start of this Belmont stake, and this was where some of the boys from the Sackatoga stable would see a race held at the same location that had them. left with a failure Triple Crown Offer and heartbreak accompanying one.

That was back in the old days when Belmont was the last leg of the Triple Crown instead of the first, when Belmont was the 1 ¹ / ₂-mile Test of Champion instead of the 1 ¹ / ₈ mile that was the Saturday, when there were 101,864 hyperventilating fans at the 2003 Belmont Stakes, or 101,864 more than at the 2020 Belmont Stakes.

When there was no pandemic.

The guys from Sackatoga's stable sent the favorite again, but no matter how good they felt about Tiz the Law, they hadn't forgotten how good they felt about Funny Cide before the rain and decadence and Empire Maker conspired to rob them. a piece of history 25 years since Affirmed had won a Triple Crown.

And these 17 years waiting for another Belmont Stakes opportunity.

And now?

"There is only one standing!" Knowlton told The Post later.

And the September 5 Kentucky Derby is next. "It certainly looks like a horse that will savor a mile and a quarter," Knowlton said.

Give Tagg credit for this perfect marriage between horse and rider. "It seemed to me that everything just worked like clockwork," Tagg said.

Franco is a rising star who has been guided by the great Angel Cordero Jr. "Manny's Perfect Journey," Knowlton said.

It is not a redemption for Funny Cide. But reason to laugh again.

"Barclay doesn't have a lot of really good horses, but when he gets one, and luckily Sackatoga has had two of them, he knows what to do with them," Knowlton said.

Tiz the Law was the 4-5 favorite, and with good reason.

"You're never sure you hit it," Tagg said, "and this guy makes it easy for you." He says, "I'm ready, let's go."

(Does Tiz the Law also speak?)

"I knew he had a lot of horse," said Franco.

Knowlton was asked what the scene was like at Pennell & # 39; s.

"It was crazy," he said. "Screaming and screaming … we couldn't be there, but we did the best we could, I'll tell you."

We miss the homers eliminated. We miss the miracles on the ice. We miss the awesome mattes and buzzers 3.

No one can predict how MLB, if it ever decides to give us a shorter season, and the NBA, NHL, and NFL will face the pandemic, how many more positive tests, how many will be quarantined.

When you talk about "tough New York," you can start with the NYRA, because the NYRA was the first to challenge these high odds.

"Tiz the Law ran for all of us and won, embodying what it means to be New York Tough," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "It was a different Belmont this year, but thank you all for making this iconic racing event happen."

Win, place and show for the sport of kings.