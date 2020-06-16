Belmont Stakes Gives Horse Racing Its Moment As Only Game In Town

This won't be the Belmont Stakes game as we know it, the first leg instead of the last one, no potential Triple Crown on the line, no screaming, New York horse racing fans socially together, but the sport deserves a great ovation in these parts. anyway.

Because at a time when Major League Baseball is shooting itself up in stingy and alienating fans with a horrible display of greed during a pandemic, horse racing is giving New York the only game in town, giving gamblers a seductive siren call, giving the sport a chance to perhaps win back the fans it has lost over the years.

"I think the fact that we are one of the few sports that performed live action gives an opportunity, maybe for some people who haven't been following the races, or maybe people haven't followed him recently to come back," he said. Coach Todd Pletcher.

Between the Belmont Stakes on Saturday and the Kentucky Derby on September 5, the NBA, NHL and college football will have returned, the NFL will have opened training grounds, but all bets are closed on whether continued animosity between owners and players cancel the MLB season entirely.

Meanwhile, horse racing is making hay where the sun shines. Belmont's reopening of June 3 marked a return, albeit small, to normal and provided a ray of hope.

The sport of kings: king for a day.

"Hopefully we made a good impression," said Pletcher. "I think they are very well televised and hopefully they can get some momentum."

Pletcher has won three bets from Belmont (Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013, and Tapwrit in 2017). When Rags to Riches became the first filly in 105 years to win the race, a crowd of 46,870 watched. That was 46,870 more fans than it will be at this Belmont Stakes.

"It will certainly be very different," said Pletcher. "I have always said that Belmont betting, especially when a Triple Crown is at stake, is one of the most exciting sporting events in the world." Combine it with Super Bowls and World Series and everything in between. So when you take those 90-100,000 traditional fans out of the stands, it will surely be a very different scene.

"It's sad in some ways, but we are thankful that we have the opportunity to run. … One thing I think we've all seen in (NBC) coverage is that horse racing is good television, so I hope that we can build on that. "

Due to NYRA health protocols, homeowners will have no choice but to watch the race on television.

"It's still the Belmont," said Tap It To Win coach Mark Casse. "Just that we're running it says a lot. Disappointing, but I can tell you that it won't make us want to earn less."

Tiz The Law is the prohibitive favorite, but you count a Pletcher horse at your own risk.

His Dr. Post didn't make his 3-year debut until March 29 before overcoming some adversity and winning the 1 1/16 mile of rampant betting at Gulfstream by 1 por / ₂ on April 25.

"It is a horse that has probably benefited from the change in the traditional Triple Crown calendar," said Pletcher.

Farmington Road, not so much. "It's probably a horse that would have benefited from the traditional distance," said Pletcher.

The nature of a lap of the race could help Farmington Road. "I think they will see the group a little bit closer," said Pletcher, "so I hope that is to the benefit of Farmington Road, which instead of being out of the discussion from the beginning will hopefully be in touch with the main part of the countryside ".

Belmont serves as Pletcher's base of operations. The presenter of the track and the author of the race the day he captured his sweetest victory in New York with Rags to Riches was Tom Durkin. At Belmont Stakes 2020, it will be John Imbriale, and it won't be difficult to hear it. But the silence of all the voices in the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB will be deafening.

"If we have to do without the fans," Casse said, "then so be it."

A kind of home run for horse racing. Much better than a shameful third attack in MLB.