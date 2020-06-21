Belmont winner Tiz the Law to race Travers in Kentucky Derby prep

Tiz the Law will eventually have to leave his home state of New York to hunt down the rest of the Triple Crown, but he's first set for an encore in the upstate state.

The Belmont Stakes winner will point to the Travers Stakes on August 8 at Saratoga, coach Barclay Tagg said after Saturday's win and confirmed on Sunday, providing a warm-up for the Kentucky Derby on September 5 and the Preakness on 3. October.

"The long-term plan would be to go to the Travers, then the Derby, and then the Preakness," Tagg said Saturday night. "If there's any left of him, they'll probably want me to take him to the Breeders Cup (Nov. 6-7)."

Tagg, 82, secured a Triple Crown run on Saturday when he and Sackatoga Stables marked the Belmont Stakes victory that eluded them with Funny Cide in 2003.

The Triple Crown schedule has changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Tiz the Law will give it a try. Instead of the three races running over a five-week period, they spanned 16 weeks, beginning with Belmont on Saturday.

That means another long layoff is in store for Tiz the Law: Seven weeks will pass between the Belmont Stakes (1 ¹ / ₈ mile) and the Travers (1 ¼ mile), but it's nothing new for the thoroughbred ridden by Manny Franco. . Saturday's race was the first since March 28, with 12 weeks in between as races were suspended in New York, but showed no signs of rust thanks to Tagg's strong training regimen and assistant coach Robin Smullen.

"I tried not to get involved in that and try to make different decisions," Tagg said. “We had a way to carry the horse and it was certainly working. It worked from the beginning. I couldn't see any sense in changing it. I could have turned him down for two weeks and brought him back and started again and that sort of thing. I thought, qué Why do it? We don't know when they will open. "… So I just had to stick with the plan."

Asked if he was ever concerned about Tiz the Law getting aggressive during his training in the week before Belmont's betting, the veteran Tagg said it was nothing new.

"I never worried about any of that," Tagg said. "He is always a good corny. He gets aggressive like that. He is an aggressive foal. He is not like a teddy bear. He will bite or kick you or whatever he wants to do. You just have to be a little careful. So we have to two men on his legs with him. You don't have to be tough on him or anything, you just have to keep him in line. We're happy to see the energy. "

After it served him well on Saturday, Tiz La Ley returned to the barn on Sunday in good health.

"It came out great from the race," Smullen said Sunday at Belmont Park. “He ate and then went out and grazed for an hour. His legs are good, his attitude and energy are good. "

Tiz the Law will walk the next three days and graze in the afternoons before jogging, then gallop, then run half a mile 10 days later if he continues to respond well. Tagg has the winning formula and doesn't look like he plans to change it anytime soon when he starts looking towards the next race on the unusual schedule.

"I have never won the Travers and I want to win it," Tagg said Sunday. "It is very important to me".