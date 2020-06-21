Belmont's winning betting coach Barclay Tagg liked the & # 39; stillness & # 39;

It may not have felt, seemed or sounded like it, but the tenth of Saturday's 12 races at Belmont Park was, in fact, the jewel of the New York Triple Crown.

Although shrill fans were missing, coach Barclay Tagg didn't seem to mind.

"It's actually very nice," Tagg said after his horse, Tiz la Ley, came to victory in a largely quiet scene. "I can't complain about that. I'm not trying to be a jerk about it, but I thought the quiet was very nice."

Trainers generally worry about how their horses will react to the large crowds that come with racing in the Triple Crown. But the coronavirus restrictions put in place this year weren't fans at Belmont Park, giving Tiz the Law a comfortable day to make history. Instead of being greeted by thunderous cheers as he jogged out of the tunnel, the 3-year-old was greeted with a serenity that could have been just another day on the track.

"When [the fans] are all there, your horse gets really nervous," said Tagg, who fell short of a Triple Crown with Funny Cide on a rainy day in Belmont in 2003.

"It's nice not to see shock for a change. You work and work and work with these horses, and then you bring them in on Saturday afternoon and you feel like everything is falling apart because everyone is yelling and yelling, stuff like that. It's not that it's not nice You want to have enthusiastic people and all that. Still, from the other point of view, it is very hard on the horses. It is nice to see them walking the paddocks nice and comfortably.

"I'm not against the others at all. That's what makes our horses go. Just for a change now, I have no qualms about it."

The most unusual days of the Belmont Stakes went by without any apparent problems, on a quiet, sun-drenched afternoon filled with face masks, gloves, and the greatest possible social estrangement: the new staples of horse racing in the coronavirus era. .

Winning also looked different.

The victorious riders and trainers, after posing for a snapshot in a mostly empty circle of winners, made their way to a deck where they stood at X-tapes that were every 6 feet apart for the trophy presentation. The photos of the owners were missing, who, like the fans, could not enter. But they found a way to celebrate, as Jack Knowlton and his associates did at Sackatoga Stables at the Pennell restaurant in Saratoga Springs.

"It's strange, because when you get out of the tunnel, you don't see anyone," said Tiz the Law rider Manny Franco. "This is the moment we live in now, so we have to take it."