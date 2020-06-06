Ben Affleck, Matt Damon visit the monument to Breonna Taylor with their families

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon showed their goodwill on Friday as they visited a memorial honoring Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.

The former co-stars turned loving parents brought two of their children, while Damon's wife Luciana Barroso and a relative also joined the excursion.

The group can be seen, all dressed in surgical masks, carrying roses as they walk down the Los Angeles sidewalk to the memorial site.

In one image, Affleck is seen holding his son's hand with Jennifer Garner, 7, Samuel, as they cross the street. Damon, meanwhile, grabbed the palm of his 11-year-old daughter Gia.

Taylor had been asleep at her Louisville home on March 13 when three plainclothes police officers burst into a no-touch order and shot her eight times.

Mass gatherings in honor of Taylor It also emerged in New York City on Friday.