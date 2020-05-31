Ben Affleck reportedly in talks to return to the Justice League Snyder slashed reshoots

Despite the fact that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are preparing to resume production in The batmanIt appears that the line has not yet been drawn under the previous incarnation of the Dark Knight. Along with the news that the Snyder cut of League of Justice is on its way to HBO Max, Warner Bros. owners AT&T have also been speculated to be interested in Ben Affleck returning to make his original version of the film, with the company actively relying on the rumors on social media. social.

While it seems no one can officially confirm whether or not Snyder Cut will involve returning movie stars to re-record in person, the fact that the cast has publicly endorsed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement in the past certainly indicates that the vast majority of them would make him more than happy to dress for his director if he asked for their help.

Click to enlarge

While Affleck apparently left Batman in his rearview mirror and moved on to the next stage of his career, we have now heard from our sources, the same ones that told us that a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and The CW is developing a Arrow spin-off – that the actor is willing to listen to what Zack Snyder has to say, and is in initial talks about shooting some new footage for the reissue League of Justice.

According to our information, there is no guarantee that it will definitely happen, but Affleck is said to have softened his posture of putting on his cape and hood again. The two-time Academy Award winner has always expressed his support for Zack Snyder and opened up about the personal and professional challenges he faced in trying to obtain The batman up and running, so you may have some unfinished business with the character that might convince him to reprise his role as the alter ego disguised as Bruce Wayne.