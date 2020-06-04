Ben Affleck Slammed For Playing Mexican-American Character In Argo

Edward James Olmos speaks out against Ben Affleck, director and actor in Argo, for playing a Mexican American character. At 46 years old, Olmos is an award-winning legendary actor, producer, and director for television and film. He is best known for his roles in Stop and deliver, Miami Vice, Bounty hunter and Blade Runner 2049and American i, who directed and starred. A key Latino figure in Hollywood, Olmos has actively fought for diversity and increased opportunities for Hispanics in the American media.

In 2012 Affleck directed and starred in Argo, who told the true story about CIA agent Tony Méndez, who posed as a Hollywood movie producer looking for places in Iran to save six American hostages during the 1979 US hostage crisis. Affleck, a American of European descent, he played Méndez, who was a Mexican American. Although the film won three Academy Awards, the fact that Méndez's character was whitewashed did not age well. Sadly, Argo It is one of the many Hollywood movies that is guilty of portraying white actors as non-white characters.

Recently, Deadline They had a conversation with Olmos in which they discussed the problem of eliminating people of color in Hollywood, Affleck's role in Argo, and the current political climate. Olmos challenged Affleck's claim that Argo It would not have been done if he had not starred in the role himself, pointing to the fact that Affleck's focus in the film contributed to overwriting Tony Mendez's true identity and heritage. Olmos eloquently shared:

"… and when they've made movies about Latinos, 'our heroes', do they say like Tony Méndez in Argo? Ben Affleck played Tony Méndez. He should never have played Tony Méndez. He was the director and should have got Michael Peña, or Andy Garcia, or myself, Jimmy Smits, any of a multitude of people who can handle those roles. He said, well, they wouldn't have made the movie if I wasn't playing the part. I was directing it, he wrote it. He won the award. from the Academy for Best Picture of the Year, what are you talking about? Tony Méndez was a Chicano, a Mexican American, born and raised in El Paso, Texas. Now 99% of people don't even know it. "

Olmos raised what he believes to be the central theme of diversity in Hollywood: it is too focused on a black or white perspective rather than a multicultural perspective. Those with the highest rankings in the business, like studios and executives, have the power to decide not only which stories are told, but also which faces the stories represent. According to Olmos, the big guys are the ones who make the decisions and until their positions are filled by people of color, the entertainment business won't change. He shared regarding the lack of diversity in the industry: "… it's about Africans and Caucasians having it out, and of course, Asians, Indians and Latinos can't be found anywhere."Olmos argues that the solution to achieving greater inclusion in Hollywood is to let people of color make their films and tell their stories on a commercial scale, and to star in them. In addition, Olmos shared his support for Black Lives Matter globally. movement and criticized President Donald Trump's role in inciting violence against peaceful protesters.

Olmos is a talented and inspiring artist and activist of our time. Unfortunately, eliminating people of color is not the only major flaw in the business, as female representation is also a big problem. It seems that when Hollywood succeeds in one thing, it fails in another, such as when it provided more managerial jobs for women and hit a record low with racial inclusion in 2017. Olmos's point remains true: Hollywood needs to broaden its horizons and think outside. from the reach of black and white, masculine and feminine to include the faces and voices that the public and the world need.

