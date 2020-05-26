Ben Affleck thanks fans for supporting the Justice League Snyder Cut

It's funny how things change. Ben Affleck as DCEU's Batman encountered a wave of negativity against the idea of ​​"Batfleck", though fans are now clamoring for him to return to paper and can't wait to see his material restored in 2021 League of Justice Snyder Cut. Affleck has long supported the release of Snyder Cut, which will surely be the last time we see him in the cape and hood.

Affleck marked the official announcement for the Snyder cut by simply tweeting "2021" with the project's official promotional image, but has released a short video message to fans via Kevin Smith's Instagram account.

Looking healthy and optimistic, he says:

"I just want to say I'm sorry I couldn't get there live, but I'm very excited that Zack has the opportunity to finally see his vision come true." I think it's a great thing, I'm really excited that fans can see it. And I want to thank the fans, because it was their enthusiasm and their passion that made this happen. Without the support of the fans, I don't think it would have happened. But I love Zack, I love his version of the movie, and I hope everyone has a chance to see it. "

When he mentions he can't get there live, he means the Iron Man watch party, in which Henry Cavill delighted fans by making a surprise appearance to answer questions about the film. Cavill's appearance was somewhat overshadowed by the announcement at the end of the broadcast that the Snyder Cut was to occur, but it would have been nice to see Affleck appear as well to offer his perspective.

Click to enlarge

There have been some rumors that Affleck may be returning to the cloak and hood for League of Justice Shoot again, although I think this is extremely unlikely. For one thing, I don't think it's reasonable to ask Affleck to get back in shape for a very short scene, and they reportedly have all the stuff they need. However, Affleck will certainly be happy that Snyder's cut shows the arc of his entire Batman character as originally planned.

And hey, who knows, if the Snyder Cut is a huge success, then maybe it'll be dragged back into costume and simultaneously we can have Pattinson's youngest Batman and Affleck.